Bio Simulation Technology Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2022

Description
Bio Simulation Technology Market is estimated at $1.01 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $2.99 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2015 to 2022. Reduction in the cost of drug discovery and development and risk of failure of drug molecule are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, growth in the biologics and biosimilars markets, increased use of personalized medicines, technological advancements and periodic product upgradation are the key factors vitalizing the market growth. However, lack of standardization, high R&D costs associated with development of biosimulation software and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major restraints hampering the market growth. Industrial bioprocessing, nutraceuticals, agri-food production and biosimulation in the defense will provide opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is valued to account largest share across the global market. North America is anticipated to command the largest share and Europe is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing government funding and the large number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Certara USA Inc., Simulation Plus Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Schrödinger Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Entelos Holding Corporation, Genedata Ag, Physiomics PLC, Rhenovia Pharma Ltd., Insilico biosciences, Archimedes, Insilico biotechnology, Accelrys, LeadScope and Compugen.
Application Covered:
• Application In Drug Development
o Clinical Trials
o Preclinical Testing
• In Patient Validation
• Application In Drug Discovery
o Target Validation
o Target Identification
o Lead Identification/Discovery
o Lead Optimization
Product Covered:
• Software
o Toxicity Prediction Software
o Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software
o Trial Design Software
o PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software
o Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software
o Other Software
• Services
o External/Contract Services
o In-House Services
End user Covered:
• Regulatory Authorities
• Academic and Government Research Institutes
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Contract Research Organizations
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Regulatory Guidelines
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
....
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Certara USA, Inc.
10.2 Simulation Plus Inc.
10.3 Dassault Systèmes SA
10.4 Schrödinger Inc.
10.5 Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc.
10.6 Chemical Computing Group, Inc.
10.7 Entelos Holding Corporation
10.8 Genedata Ag
10.9 Physiomics PLC
10.10 Rhenovia Pharma Ltd.
10.11 Insilico biosciences
10.12 Archimedes
10.13 Insilico biotechnology
10.14 Accelrys
10.15 LeadScope
10.16 Compugen
Continued...
