Bio Simulation Technology Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2022

Bio Simulation Technology -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio Simulation Technology Industry

Description

Bio Simulation Technology Market is estimated at $1.01 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $2.99 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2015 to 2022. Reduction in the cost of drug discovery and development and risk of failure of drug molecule are some of the factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, growth in the biologics and biosimilars markets, increased use of personalized medicines, technological advancements and periodic product upgradation are the key factors vitalizing the market growth. However, lack of standardization, high R&D costs associated with development of biosimulation software and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major restraints hampering the market growth. Industrial bioprocessing, nutraceuticals, agri-food production and biosimulation in the defense will provide opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is valued to account largest share across the global market. North America is anticipated to command the largest share and Europe is expected to register the highest growth due to increasing government funding and the large number of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies in this region.

Some of the key players in this market include Certara USA Inc., Simulation Plus Inc., Dassault Systèmes SA, Schrödinger Inc., Advanced Chemistry Development Inc., Chemical Computing Group Inc., Entelos Holding Corporation, Genedata Ag, Physiomics PLC, Rhenovia Pharma Ltd., Insilico biosciences, Archimedes, Insilico biotechnology, Accelrys, LeadScope and Compugen.

Application Covered:

• Application In Drug Development

o Clinical Trials

o Preclinical Testing

• In Patient Validation

• Application In Drug Discovery

o Target Validation

o Target Identification

o Lead Identification/Discovery

o Lead Optimization

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/456600-bio-simulation-technology-global-market-outlook-2015

Product Covered:

• Software

o Toxicity Prediction Software

o Molecular Modeling and Simulation Software

o Trial Design Software

o PK/PD Modeling and Simulation Software

o Pbpk Modeling and Simulation Software

o Other Software

• Services

o External/Contract Services

o In-House Services

End user Covered:

• Regulatory Authorities

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/456600-bio-simulation-technology-global-market-outlook-2015

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Regulatory Guidelines

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

....

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Certara USA, Inc.

10.2 Simulation Plus Inc.

10.3 Dassault Systèmes SA

10.4 Schrödinger Inc.

10.5 Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc.

10.6 Chemical Computing Group, Inc.

10.7 Entelos Holding Corporation

10.8 Genedata Ag

10.9 Physiomics PLC

10.10 Rhenovia Pharma Ltd.

10.11 Insilico biosciences

10.12 Archimedes

10.13 Insilico biotechnology

10.14 Accelrys

10.15 LeadScope

10.16 Compugen

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.