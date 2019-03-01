Wireless Network Security Market Segmentation, Parameters And Prospects 2019 To 2023

Wireless Network Security -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

Global Wireless Network Security Market is valued at $9.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% to reach $23.67 billion by 2022. Increasing count of wireless networks in enterprises, rising demand for WLAN security systems, growing adoption of smart phones at work places and encouraging government regulations are some of the key factors fostering the market growth. Conversely, local vendors offering the low-cost solutions and presence of free online solutions act as a major challenge to market.

Being early adopters, BFSI and aerospace & defense industries contribute a major proportion to the market revenue. Opportunities lie in services segment as it is estimated to grow at a faster pace. North America is the leading market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific including Japan will also be a major contributor in upcoming years. MEA and Latin America are anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global Wireless Network Security market are Aerohive, Aruba Networks, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Motorola Solutions, Ruckus, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Honeywell, ADT, Robert Bosch and Qualcomn.

Services Covered:

• Consulting Services

• Managed Security Services (MSS)

• Security Operations

• Other Services

Applications Covered:

• Government & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Aerospace & Defense

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Other Applications

End Users Covered

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Solutions Covered

• Encryption

• Firewall

• Identity And Access Management (IAM)

• Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)/Intrusion Detection System (IDS)

• Unified Threat Management (UTM)

• Other Solutions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Aerohive

11.2 Aruba Networks

11.3 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

11.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.5 Fortinet

11.6 Juniper Networks

11.7 Motorola Solutions

11.8 Ruckus

11.9 Sophos Ltd.

11.10 Symantec Corporation

11.11 Honeywell

11.12 ADT

11.13 Robert Bosch

11.14 Qualcomn

