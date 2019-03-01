Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Industry

Description

Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market is accounted for $18.12 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $34.36 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increase in demand, price of the electricity, enlarging usage of variable frequency drives and following the best energy efficiency standards in manufacturing VFD are the major factors influencing the market growth. Whereas lack of investments on VFD is lagging back the market growth. As it has huge potential to replace, it provides ample of opportunities for the market to grow. However, healthy competition among the players in the market is challenge for market.

Pumps in Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) application segment holds the largest share witnessing the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rapid industrialisation, oil extraction and considerable growth of construction in developing countries. Asia Pacific is the largest market for variable frequency drives because of rapid industrialization, but Africa and Middle East regions have recorded the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market are Hitachi Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI), Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., GE Energy Power Conversion, Schneider Electric Co., Toshiba International Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation Plc., and Danfoss.

Applications Covered:

• Conveyors

• Extruders

• Pumps

• Fans

• Compressors

• Extruder

• Other Applications

Drive Types Covered:

• DC Drive

• Servo Drive

• AC Drive

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562753-variable-frequency-drives-vfd-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Voltage Ranges Covered:

• Medium Voltage (>691 V)

• Low Voltage (0–690 V)

Components Covered:

• Controller

• Drive Controller

• AC Motor

• Operator Interface

Power Range covered:

• High Power Drives (>200 kW)

• Medium Power Drives (41 kW–200 kW)

• Low Power Drives (6 kW–40 kW)

• Micro Power Drives (0–5 kW)

Types of VFD covered:

• Cycloconverter or matrix converter (MC)

• Voltage-source inverter (VSI) Drive

• Variable Torque Drive

• Load commutated inverter (LCI) Drive

• Current-source inverter (CSI) Drive

• Constant Power Drive

• Six-step inverter Drive

• Doubly fed slip recovery system

• Constant Torque Drive

End Users Covered:

• Chemical processing

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Infrastructure Development

• Pulp & Papers

• Mining & Metals

• Power Generation

• Food Processing

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Report Detail’s @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/536178-variable-frequency-drives-vfd-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

....



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies

14 Company Profiling

14.1 Hitachi Ltd.

14.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.3 American Electric Technologies Inc. (AETI)

14.4 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd

14.5 ABB Ltd.

14.6 GE Energy Power Conversion

14.7 Schneider Electric Co.

14.8 Toshiba International Corporation

14.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.10 Crompton Greaves Limited

14.11 Siemens AG

14.12 Honeywell International Inc.

14.13 Johnson Controls Inc.,

14.14 Emerson Electric Co.

14.15 Eaton Corporation Plc.

14.16 Danfoss

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.