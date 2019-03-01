New Citation Tool Makes Referencing and Bibliographies Easy

Automagically generate references from any source in over 8,500 different styles.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new reference tool made by an entrepreneurial student has just burst onto the Edtech scene. Citationsy simplifies the most annoying part of academic writing: referencing.

Citationsy’s founder, Cenk Dominic Özbakır, started the company after the tool he used and loved during his own time at university got bought and shut down. Not satisfied with other existing solutions, he set out to build his own.

One year later, it has grown to a hundred thousand users.

Citationsy’s easy to use interface lets the user search for books, music, podcasts, and academic papers and cite them with a single click.

Paste a link, and Citationsy’s automagic referencing engine will analyse the website and generate the citation with no manual input required.

All the references are kept securely in the cloud and are available everywhere, from any device.

Citationsy’s book-barcode scanning app makes citing books a matter of seconds.

With Citationsy’s new Chrome Extension, cite links with a single click.

References can be exported in over 8,500 citation styles to any application, including Harvard Referencing, APA, MLA, DIN, and hundreds of others.

“Too many students waste their time doing the boring parts. Our mission is to help them automate referencing away so they can concentrate on real work.”

— Cenk Dominic Özbakır, Founder

Citationsy is a no-nonsense reference collection and bibliography creation tool for people who value simplicity, privacy, and speed.

It was founded in Stockholm in 2018 after it’s founder was dissatisfied with existing referencing solutions.

https://citationsy.com

Press Kit: https://citationsy.com/press_release_citationsy



