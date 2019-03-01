Global Electronic Flight Bag | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2021

Wise.Guy.

Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Information Report by Type (Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3), Application (Commercial, Military, Personal, and Air Transport) and Region - Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

One of the major factor that fuels the growth of the electronic flight bag market is the replacement of all paper-based manuals because it helps in the elimination of paper from the flight deck, which saves weight and makes it more convenient. Electronic flight bag increase effectiveness by providing a paperless cockpit and enhance safety. It replaces manual updating, logistical processes and renders a variety of aviation data such as checklist, aviation charts and performs calculations of performance data. Moreover, it also helps to ensure that they are always up to date and reduces delays. The other factor that is responsible for the growth of this market is the increased focus on safety as it helps to keep pilots up-to-date on live weather and assist in route management to avoid discretionary fuel burn. Therefore, the global electronic flight bad market is expected to reach 5,487.2 million by the end of 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.12%.



Regional Analysis of Electronic Flight Bag Market

North America dominated the market for electronic flight bag market, in 2016, and it is expected to reach USD 2257.3 million, by 2021. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market, attaining a CAGR of 14.1%, during the forecast period. Some major factors that would result in the region's rapid growth are the growing demand for air travel and commercial aircraft.



Key Players

The key players of global electronic flight bag market are UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.), International Flight Support (Denmark), Astronautics Corporation of America (U.S.), The Boeing Company (U.S.), Esterline CMC Electronics (Canada), NavAero AB (Sweden), Airbus Group SE (France), Rockwell Collins Inc (U.S.), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, (U.S.), Teledyne Controls LLC (U.S.), Thales Group (France), DAC International Inc (U.S.), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Flightman (Ireland).



The electronic flight bag (EFB) has witnessed a high demand in the recent years. It an electronic information management device that helps flight crews perform flight management tasks more easily and efficiently. As a result, the flight operations would become simpler and more efficient.

Intended Audience

• Electronic flight bag manufacturers

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title



