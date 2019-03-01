Mobile Event App Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Mobile Event App Software Market 2018 Key Players, Segmentation, Industry and Demand Forecast to 2024”.

PUNE, MH, INDIA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Mobile Event App Software Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Mobile Event App Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 139 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Mobile event app software lets event planners create a custom mobile app for an event without complicated coding. These apps allow the creation of branded mobile applications with the information attendees need, such as schedules, maps, attendee information, exhibitor information, speaker bios, and more.

Scope of the Report:

The global Mobile Event App Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Mobile Event App Software.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3679877-global-mobile-event-app-software-market-2019-by

This report studies the Mobile Event App Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Event App Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cvent

Attendify

SpotMe

Eventmobi

Certain

Guidebook

Eventory

Yapp

Meeting Application

Core-apps

DoubleDutch

Eventfuel.io

Socio

PheedLoop

Pathable

QuickMobile

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprised

SMEs

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3679877-global-mobile-event-app-software-market-2019-by

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Mobile Event App Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Event App Software

1.2 Classification of Mobile Event App Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Event App Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Event App Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud Based

1.3 Global Mobile Event App Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Event App Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large Enterprised

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Global Mobile Event App Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Event App Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Mobile Event App Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Mobile Event App Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Mobile Event App Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Mobile Event App Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Mobile Event App Software Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Event App Software (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cvent

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Event App Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cvent Mobile Event App Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Attendify

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Event App Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Attendify Mobile Event App Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 SpotMe

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Event App Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 SpotMe Mobile Event App Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Eventmobi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Event App Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Eventmobi Mobile Event App Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Certain

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Event App Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Certain Mobile Event App Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Guidebook

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Event App Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Guidebook Mobile Event App Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.