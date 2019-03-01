Businesses Can Invest Hundreds of Dollars per Year in Tech Treats' AI Chatbots and Potentially Save Tens of Thousands

Tech Treats, LLC is launching a DIY artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot platform to empower small businesses to unleash the power of cutting edge technology.

With this platform, businesses can invest a few hundred dollars/year and potentially save tens of thousands in operating costs.” — M. Newsome-Hester

Tech Treats, LLC is proud to announce it has added an extremely economical, do-it-yourself artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot (AKA bot) platform to its high-tech offerings for low-tech businesses operating on a modest (or even a very small) budget. To celebrate its launch, now thru March 15, 2019, Tech Treats is giving away a free business marketing/branding package worth far more than the price of the introductory monthly subscription. This package includes a motion graphics branding video, animated logo and a press release and the introductory chatbot subscription price is less than $50/month.

While the price is expected to increase, in line with other similar platforms, Tech Treats users lock in at whatever price they originally sign up for and they can cancel their subscription at any time. No long contracts are required.

“With this platform, businesses can invest a few hundred dollars/year and potentially save tens of thousands in operating costs,” says M. Newsome-Hester, CEO of Tech Treats. “Having a highly functional AI chatbot will allow business owners to redirect some of their expensive human capital to tasks more directly in line with helping the business grow, while chatbots take over some of the more mundane tasks, such as answering FAQs, showcasing products and services, and capturing leads,” she goes on to say.

Should the chatbot be unable to answer a question to the client’s satisfaction, real-time human takeover of the “conversation” occurs seamlessly.

Some of the chatbot platform features include:

• Real-time human takeovers and chatbot/user monitoring

• Message taking and forwarding

• GDPR compliant opt-ins

• Bots can have unlimited FAQs with unlimited utterances

• Self-training of machine learning algorithm

• Multi-persona chatbots

• Cross-channel messaging from one interface

• Create and send message campaigns which are drip-logic based messages over time, sent based on when someone joins a list

As with any type of technology, there is a learning curve, but it is realistic to expect to have a fully functioning AI chatbot on the company website and interacting on Facebook and other platforms in less than 2 weeks, created 100% by an employee with no experience whatsoever in chatbots. Tech support is free and video tutorials are coming soon, though the platform is so intuitive little instruction may be needed for those with the most basic of computer skills, specifically, the skill of keyboarding.

AI chatbots have to be ‘trained’, meaning over time they become better and better at recognizing ques and nuances, and, in 2019 no chatbot is 100% accurate at answering all potential questions a customer may ask. Technology is years away from that type of perfection. Nevertheless, over time chatbots ‘learn’ how to improve their accuracy, and having the ability to convert the conversation from client to chatbot to client to employee quickly mitigates most risks a business owner would have deploying chatbots.

“If a business owner invests 10 hours creating one of our AI chatbot, yet saves herself $4,500/month in operating costs, functionally, she has paid herself $450/hr for the first month alone. Time needed to update the chatbot each month would likely be far less, making her functional hourly equivalent for chatbot maintenance closer to $1,000/hr, well worth the time it will take to learn this new skill,” says M. Newsome-Hester.







