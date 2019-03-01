Boost Oxygen is Now Available at CVS Pharmacy Locations Nationwide

Boost Oxygen is non-prescription 95% pure oxygen Visit the Store Locator at BoostOxygen.com for your nearest CVS location The 5-liter Boost Oxygen is portable, weighing only a few ounces and the size of a water bottle.

Non-prescription 95% pure oxygen is on-the-shelf at 2,200 stores

From the day we introduced Boost Oxygen into the retail market in 2007, our goal has been to provide immediate access to supplemental oxygen for anyone who is seeking it. ” — Rob Neuner, CEO and Co-Founder

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boost Oxygen is very proud to announce that lightweight and portable bottles of 95% pure oxygen are now available at 2,200 store locations of CVS Pharmacy throughout the United States – with an additional 1,400 locations planned for mid-April. Initially available at a select number of stores as part of a testing program, the sales success made it an easy decision to make Boost available to more customers at more locations of this leading pharmacy retailer.As a 100% natural product that has supporting benefits for customers of all ages, the uses of supplemental oxygen include acclimation to altitude, easier breathing in poor air quality conditions (heat, humidity, ozone, smoke, pollen) and supporting a faster recovery to aerobic breathing during sports activity for athletes of all ages; including professionals.Boost Oxygen co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Neuner says, “From the day we introduced Boost Oxygen into the retail market in 2007, our goal has been to provide immediate access to supplemental oxygen for anyone who is seeking it. CVS Pharmacy is a key partner to fulfilling this nationwide vision for the United States. Oxygen is the safest and most natural product that has an amazing range of health benefits.”Mr. Neuner also says, “it motivates us every day when we receive the feedback we do from around the country; it includes stories of sports performance for youth and high school athletes all the way up to seniors who appreciate the lightweight and portable nature of having purified oxygen for helping them to feel healthy and be active.”The design of the patented mask on each size of Boost Oxygen makes it the easiest to use and most popular product in the retail market. The 100% recyclable aluminum containers are designed for easy one-hand use and come in three (3) sizes – the extremely popular 5-liter Medium (delivering up to100 1-second inhalations) will be available at CVS. To assist customers, Boost Oxygen has implemented a Store Locator feature at the Boost Oxygen website to help customers more easily find their most convenient retail location.About Boost Oxygen:Boost Oxygen is the #1 trusted brand worldwide of portable, lightweight 95% pure oxygen. Based in Milford, Connecticut, Boost Oxygen is a made in the USA product, available at retailers nationwide and exported worldwide. Boost Oxygen is available in three (3) sizes and in addition to unscented Natural, also offers aromatherapy benefits of a Peppermint (energy support), Menthol-Eucalyptus (respiratory support) and Pink Grapefruit (mood support).For more information, images and studies about the benefits of oxygen, visit the website: BoostOxygen.com. On social media, consumers post about their experiences on Facebook (@BoostOxygenUSA), Twitter (@BoostO2) and Instagram (@boostoxygen).

Experience the full background of Boost Oxygen...as a product, as a company, and from customers who trust and implement it.



