Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Appoints New Business Development Manager

Super Brush LLC has named Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager.

— Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield, MA – Super Brush LLC. A manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced the appointment of Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager. Sunryd has extensive experience in interdisciplinary research and development efforts with an emphasis on medical devices.

“I view this position as an exciting new step in my career where I will leverage my technical skills to identify new market space and launch new products with Super Brush”, said Sunryd.

In his role as a Business Development Manager, Sunryd will focus on expanding the Super Brush portfolio, increasing brand awareness and ushering in the launch of new medical devices.

About Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D.

Sunryd graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and from University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a doctoral degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology.

His doctoral thesis focused on the compartmentalization of the mammalian secretory pathway, which was followed by a postdoctoral research project aimed at developing novel assays to be used by a Fortune 500 company's drug screening efforts.

After his research in academia, Sunryd held positions where he was engaged in pre-clinical trials, contract research for the US Department of Defense and medical devices for metabolic diseases.

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and a host of other solution. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

