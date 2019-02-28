Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush Appoints New Business Development Manager

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC has named Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager.

I view this position as an exciting new step in my career where I will leverage my technical skills to identify new market space and launch new products with Super Brush” — Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Springfield, MA – Super Brush LLC. A manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced the appointment of Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D. as Business Development Manager. Sunryd has extensive experience in interdisciplinary research and development efforts with an emphasis on medical devices.

In his role as a Business Development Manager, Sunryd will focus on expanding the Super Brush portfolio, increasing brand awareness and ushering in the launch of new medical devices.

About Johan C. Sunryd, Ph.D.

Sunryd graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and from University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a doctoral degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology.

His doctoral thesis focused on the compartmentalization of the mammalian secretory pathway, which was followed by a postdoctoral research project aimed at developing novel assays to be used by a Fortune 500 company's drug screening efforts.

After his research in academia, Sunryd held positions where he was engaged in pre-clinical trials, contract research for the US Department of Defense and medical devices for metabolic diseases.

About Super Brush:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and a host of other solution. ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered.



