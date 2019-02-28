Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Air to Ground Communication Market | 2019-2025

In 2017, the global Air to Ground Communication market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Air to Ground Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air to Ground Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

ACG Systems 
Nokia Networks 
Isavia 
Park Air Systems 
Kathrein 
Jotron 
IACIT 
...

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Web Via Satellite (Ku Band), 
Terrestrial Mobile Services 3G, 4G

Market segment by Application, split into 
Aviation Industry 
Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Air to Ground Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Air to Ground Communication development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Air to Ground Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Web Via Satellite (Ku Band), 
1.4.3 Terrestrial Mobile Services 3G, 4G 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Air to Ground Communication Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Aviation Industry 
1.5.3 Military 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Air to Ground Communication Market Size 
2.2 Air to Ground Communication Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Air to Ground Communication Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Air to Ground Communication Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 ACG Systems 
12.1.1 ACG Systems Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction 
12.1.4 ACG Systems Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 ACG Systems Recent Development 
12.2 Nokia Networks 
12.2.1 Nokia Networks Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction 
12.2.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development 
12.3 Isavia 
12.3.1 Isavia Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction 
12.3.4 Isavia Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Isavia Recent Development 
12.4 Park Air Systems 
12.4.1 Park Air Systems Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction 
12.4.4 Park Air Systems Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Park Air Systems Recent Development 
12.5 Kathrein 
12.5.1 Kathrein Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction 
12.5.4 Kathrein Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Kathrein Recent Development 

Continued......

 

