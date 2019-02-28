Global Air to Ground Communication Market | 2019-2025
Global Air to Ground Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025
In 2017, the global Air to Ground Communication market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Air to Ground Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air to Ground Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACG Systems
Nokia Networks
Isavia
Park Air Systems
Kathrein
Jotron
IACIT
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Via Satellite (Ku Band),
Terrestrial Mobile Services 3G, 4G
Market segment by Application, split into
Aviation Industry
Military
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Air to Ground Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Air to Ground Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air to Ground Communication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web Via Satellite (Ku Band),
1.4.3 Terrestrial Mobile Services 3G, 4G
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air to Ground Communication Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aviation Industry
1.5.3 Military
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Air to Ground Communication Market Size
2.2 Air to Ground Communication Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air to Ground Communication Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Air to Ground Communication Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACG Systems
12.1.1 ACG Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction
12.1.4 ACG Systems Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ACG Systems Recent Development
12.2 Nokia Networks
12.2.1 Nokia Networks Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction
12.2.4 Nokia Networks Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nokia Networks Recent Development
12.3 Isavia
12.3.1 Isavia Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction
12.3.4 Isavia Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Isavia Recent Development
12.4 Park Air Systems
12.4.1 Park Air Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction
12.4.4 Park Air Systems Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Park Air Systems Recent Development
12.5 Kathrein
12.5.1 Kathrein Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Air to Ground Communication Introduction
12.5.4 Kathrein Revenue in Air to Ground Communication Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kathrein Recent Development
Continued......
