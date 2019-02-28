Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market 2025

Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2019

Description:-

Alcoholic ice creams contain spirits, wine, or bear, as one of their ingredients. Such ice creams clearly mention the presence of alcohol content on their packaging.

The North America region Alcoholic Ice Cream market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Alcoholic Ice Cream market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Alcoholic Ice Cream market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global market size of Alcoholic Ice Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Alcoholic Ice Cream in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Alcoholic Ice Cream market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Alcoholic Ice Cream include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Alcoholic Ice Cream include 

Buzz Bar 
Frozen Pints 
HDIP (Haagen Dazs) 
Mercer’s Dairy 
Snobar Cocktails 
Tipsy Scoop

Market Size Split by Type 
Low Alcohol Ice Cream 
High Alcohol Ice Cream 
Market Size Split by Application 
Supermarket 
Convenience Store 
Online Sales 
Other

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 

The study objectives of this report are: 

To study and analyze the global Alcoholic Ice Cream market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 

To understand the structure of Alcoholic Ice Cream market by identifying its various subsegments. 

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 

Focuses on the key global Alcoholic Ice Cream manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 

To analyze the Alcoholic Ice Cream with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 

To project the value and volume of Alcoholic Ice Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

 

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Low Alcohol Ice Cream 
1.4.3 High Alcohol Ice Cream 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Supermarket 
1.5.3 Convenience Store 
1.5.4 Online Sales 
1.5.5 Other 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Revenue 2016-2025 
2.1.2 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Sales 2016-2025 
2.2 Alcoholic Ice Cream Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Alcoholic Ice Cream Revenue by Regions

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Buzz Bar 
11.1.1 Buzz Bar Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Alcoholic Ice Cream 
11.1.4 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 Frozen Pints 
11.2.1 Frozen Pints Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Alcoholic Ice Cream 
11.2.4 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 HDIP (Haagen Dazs) 
11.3.1 HDIP (Haagen Dazs) Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Alcoholic Ice Cream 
11.3.4 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Mercer’s Dairy 
11.4.1 Mercer’s Dairy Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Alcoholic Ice Cream 
11.4.4 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 Snobar Cocktails 
11.5.1 Snobar Cocktails Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Alcoholic Ice Cream 
11.5.4 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Tipsy Scoop 
11.6.1 Tipsy Scoop Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Alcoholic Ice Cream 
11.6.4 Alcoholic Ice Cream Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development

