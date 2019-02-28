Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025
PUNE, INDIA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
This report studies the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
3M
Avery Dennison
Digimarc
Applied DNA Sciences
Illinois Tool Works
Du Pont
Impinj
Zebra Technologies Corp
UPM
Essentra PLC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Coding & Printing Technology
RFID
Holographic Technology
Security Label
Packaging Design
Market segment by Application, Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies can be split into
Polyethylene
Detergent Alcohol
Synthetic Lubricating Oil
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Industry Overview of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies
1.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Overview
1.1.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market by Type
1.3.1 Coding & Printing Technology
1.3.2 RFID
1.3.3 Holographic Technology
1.3.4 Security Label
1.3.5 Packaging Design
1.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Polyethylene
1.4.2 Detergent Alcohol
1.4.3 Synthetic Lubricating Oil
1.4.4 Other
2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 3M
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Avery Dennison
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Digimarc
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Applied DNA Sciences
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Illinois Tool Works
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Du Pont
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Impinj
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Zebra Technologies Corp
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 UPM
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Essentra PLC
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
