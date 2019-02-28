Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

This report studies the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
3M 
Avery Dennison 
Digimarc 
Applied DNA Sciences 
Illinois Tool Works 
Du Pont 
Impinj 
Zebra Technologies Corp 
UPM 
Essentra PLC

 

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Coding & Printing Technology 
RFID 
Holographic Technology 
Security Label 
Packaging Design

Market segment by Application, Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies can be split into 
Polyethylene 
Detergent Alcohol 
Synthetic Lubricating Oil 
Other

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Industry Overview of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies 
1.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Overview 
1.1.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market by Type 
1.3.1 Coding & Printing Technology 
1.3.2 RFID 
1.3.3 Holographic Technology 
1.3.4 Security Label 
1.3.5 Packaging Design 
1.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Polyethylene 
1.4.2 Detergent Alcohol 
1.4.3 Synthetic Lubricating Oil 
1.4.4 Other

2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 3M 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Avery Dennison 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Digimarc 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Applied DNA Sciences 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Illinois Tool Works 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Du Pont 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Impinj 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Zebra Technologies Corp 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 UPM 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Essentra PLC 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

