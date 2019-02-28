Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Industrial Security System | Market Synopsis & Forecast – 2025

Industrial security system is becoming a vital part for every business individual. Industrial security systems detect liquor products, weapons, metal objects, and others. It is used to maintain and monitor security with the use of surveillance equipment. Furthermore, it provides internal security that helps to protect resources, industrial installations, materials, utilities, and confidential information from any kind of damage or loss. Several industrial buildings, governments’ buildings, financial institutes, and corporate societies are installing hi-end security systems due to security concerns. Organizations are concentrating on expanding their security and avoid crime by installing advanced CCTV surveillance systems that are integrated with secure and reliable access control systems and solutions. Industries are looking for accurate and advanced tools to keep their wealth safe by installation and maintenance of mechanical or electronic locking systems which includes security and safe vaults. 
Europe and North America regions are the leaders of the market with their high emphasis on protecting their people and properties against crime, thereby increasing advance services and technology that fulfills different security needs. The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the faster rate during the forecast period.

The global Industrial Security System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. 
This report focuses on Industrial Security System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Security System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. 
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: 
Honeywell 
Bosch 
Cisco 
L-3 Communications 
Securitas 
Siemens 
Johnson Controls 
Schneider Electric 
Tyco International 
Alliance Systems Integrators

 

Segment by Regions 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan

Segment by Type 
Video Surveillance Systems 
Access Control Systems 
Intrusion Detection Systems 
Others

Segment by Application 
Service Industry 
Defense Industry 
Manufacturing Industry 
Educational Institutes

 

Table Of Contents:      

1 Industrial Security System Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Security System 
1.2 Industrial Security System Segment by Type 
1.2.1 Global Industrial Security System Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025) 
1.2.2 Video Surveillance Systems 
1.2.3 Access Control Systems 
1.2.4 Intrusion Detection Systems 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 Industrial Security System Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Industrial Security System Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025) 
1.3.2 Service Industry 
1.3.3 Defense Industry 
1.3.4 Manufacturing Industry 
1.3.5 Educational Institutes 
1.3 Global Industrial Security System Market by Region 
1.3.1 Global Industrial Security System Market Size Region 
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025) 
1.4 Global Industrial Security System Market Size 
1.4.1 Global Industrial Security System Revenue (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Global Industrial Security System Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Security System Market Competition by Manufacturers 
2.1 Global Industrial Security System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.2 Global Industrial Security System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.3 Global Industrial Security System Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019) 
2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Security System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 
2.5 Industrial Security System Market Competitive Situation and Trends 
2.5.1 Industrial Security System Market Concentration Rate 
2.5.2 Industrial Security System Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers 
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Security System Business 
7.1 Honeywell 
7.1.1 Honeywell Industrial Security System Production Sites and Area Served 
7.1.2 Industrial Security System Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.1.3 Honeywell Industrial Security System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.2 Bosch 
7.2.1 Bosch Industrial Security System Production Sites and Area Served 
7.2.2 Industrial Security System Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.2.3 Bosch Industrial Security System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.3 Cisco 
7.3.1 Cisco Industrial Security System Production Sites and Area Served 
7.3.2 Industrial Security System Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.3.3 Cisco Industrial Security System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.4 L-3 Communications 
7.4.1 L-3 Communications Industrial Security System Production Sites and Area Served 
7.4.2 Industrial Security System Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.4.3 L-3 Communications Industrial Security System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served 
7.5 Securitas 
7.5.1 Securitas Industrial Security System Production Sites and Area Served 
7.5.2 Industrial Security System Product Introduction, Application and Specification 
7.5.3 Securitas Industrial Security System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019) 
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served 

 

 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

