Process Pigging Specialists HPS Appoint Official Agent for Mexico

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the leading experts in process and hygienic pigging technology, have appointed Coepsa as their official representatives in Mexico.

Based in Queretaro, Mexico, Coepsa have a long track record of supplying process equipment and accessories to food and beverage as well as other liquid processing companies.

They will now work in partnership with HPS to deliver pigging and liquid transfer projects to companies throughout the country.

Coespa is also the official, and sole Mexican distributor for HPS spare parts and accessories, including hygienic pigs, pig detectors, seal kits, valves, and other components.

Growing Demand for Pigging Technology

In recent years, the demand for hygienic pigging technology has gained further traction throughout the world as companies that process liquids realise the wide range of benefits that pigging can bring to their processing operations.

The appointment of Coespa is a significant step forward for HPS’s strategic growth plans. HPS also recently announced agent partnerships in Brazil and India, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Gilbert Murphy, HPS founder and CEO said,

“HPS’s network of agents and partners is continuously growing, which means we can now provide an even wider global service. We’re excited about growing our sales in the Mexican market and believe working with Coespa will help us better accomplish our goals and broaden our reach”.

“The combination of their experience, knowledge and obvious enthusiasm for product recovery solutions is a perfect fit. We’re extremely confident that they will represent us well throughout all of Mexico”.

What is Pigging?

Product recovery (‘pigging’) systems are in use by a wide variety of industries. These include food, beverages, cosmetics, personal care, household products, chemicals, paint, solvents, pet food processing industries and many more.

Pigging is one of the most effective ways to recover residual liquid from pipelines that would otherwise go to waste.

The technology uses a specialist projectile (the 'pig'). HPS's pig is a unique cylindrical style shape, and maintains full contact with the pipeline walls and pushes out practically all of the product to its destination.

HPS pigging systems deliver a high return on investment with fast payback periods. This is by increasing product yields, reducing waste, minimising water consumption, speeding up changeovers and improving operational efficiency.

And because pigging saves so much product, water and cleaning chemicals and at the same time reduces waste, it has a positive impact on the environment.

About HPS Product Recovery Solutions

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions increases its customers profitability by maximizing product yields, reducing waste, helping environmental sustainability and improving efficiency. This is through product-recovery (pigging) systems, liquid distribution and transfer solutions for processing industries.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS has offices in the US and Australia, and global partners worldwide, including Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

If you are based in Mexico and wish to contact Coepsa, you can find the contact details here for HPS Mexico.

For more information visit https://www.hps-pigging.com



