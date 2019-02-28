Hit Musical 'Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show' Commences Its Tenth Season With Added Tour Dates and New Website

Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show Lisa Dawn Miller as "Frank's One Love" Sandy Hackett as "Joey Bishop"

With Performances Across the U.S., the Long-time Running Hit Makes Its Long Island Debut at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, March 2

Sandy is brilliant as Joey Bishop and is the comedy genius that has made our show so successful!” — Lisa Dawn Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The crowd-pleasing musical, " Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show," now in its tenth season, announced the launch of a new website at www.SandysRatPack.com and additional tour dates for 2019. The theatrical production stars Sandy Hackett, son of the illustrious comedian Buddy Hackett, and his wife, Lisa Dawn Miller , daughter of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller. The two produce the show under their jointly-led production company, Hackett Miller.“I’m so excited to release our new website. We’ve been working on it for quite a while now, both in its artistic design and state-of-the-art technology,” Miller said. “I think our fans and our presenters will love it. There is a lot of multimedia content for fans, a downloadable media catalogue for arts presenters, never-before-seen photos and behind-the-scenes footage of the show. We are also getting ready to release our first ever EP which is a collection of cast and fan favorites. It’s all very exciting!”Hackett Miller also announced new tour dates which can be found at the new website, including a return engagement at Theatre by the Sea in South Kingstown, Rhode Island (July 27) and at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center Hyannis, Massachusetts on Cape Cod (July 29).“Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show,” which has stacked up rave reviews over the years, is a theatrical, musical production which recreates what it would have been like to see legendary icons, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop live onstage together. “God sends the Rat Pack back to do one last show. They arrive in their prime but they are sent back to modern day so we get to weave current events into show,” said Miller who plays “Frank’s One Love,” a character based on Sinatra’s relationship with Ava Gardner. “Sandy’s father, Buddy Hackett, plays God. Frank, Sammy, Joey and Dean were all his friends and Sandy grew up with them. There is a lot of room for improv in the show, as it was with the real Rat Pack. Sandy is brilliant as Joey Bishop and is the comedy genius that has made our show so successful.”Lisa has her own connection to the Rat Pack. Her father was songwriting legend, Ron Miller. “Every singing member of the Rat Pack recorded and performed my father’s classic standard, ‘ For Once in My Life ,’” Miller said. Hackett continued, “My wife brings her musical genius to the show, both as a creator and performer, which really sets our show apart from anything else out there,” Hackett said.Fresh off its holiday tour with performances at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, Ark.; the Valentine Theatre in Toledo, Ohio; Flagler Auditorium in Bunnell, Fla. and; Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show” kick off its tenth season with performances in Brookville, N.Y. at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts (March 2) and will follow with a Florida run in Orange Park, Fla. at Thrasher-Horne Center (March 22). From there, the show performs at the Seminole Theatre (March 23) in Homestead, Fla.; the Coral Springs Center for the Arts (March 24) in Coral Springs, Fla.; the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall (March 25) in Fort Myers, Fla.; The Olive Grove (March 26 and 27) in Brooksville, Fla.; and the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts (March 25) in Melbourne, Fla.Other performances for the show’s nationwide run include performances in Bartlett, Tenn. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (March 30); Bristol, Pa. at the Bristol Riverside Theatre (April 5); Newport, Ark. at the Arkansas State University (April 23); and Ruston, La. at Howard Auditorium, Louisiana Tech University (May 2).Sandy, who just completed a book about his father, “My Buddy,” to be released in April 2019, tours nationwide as a comedian and with his one-man show of the same name (directed by Miller), a live theatrical production about his close relationship with his dad and the ten years they spent touring together.Lisa, a producer and singer/songwriter, is developing a new musical, “For Once in My Life,” about the life of her father whose hits, in addition to “For Once in My Life,” include “Touch Me in the Morning,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday,” "If I Could,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” “Someday at Christmas,” “Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas Time” and many more. She has released several recordings and directed numerous music videos. She also heads up her own music publishing company, LDM Publishing; manages her father’s vast legacy catalogue; tours throughout the country and manages the careers of her children, 18-year-old actor/singer, Oliver Richman, freshman at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and 13-year-old actor/singer/dancer, Ashleigh Hackett, a middle schooler, also a student of the performing arts.For the latest news, please visit sandysratpack.com, hackettmiller.com, lisadawnmiller.com, sandyhackett.com, ldmpublishing.com, oliverrichman.com and ashleighhackett.com.

Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show, "Luck Be a Lady"



