National Survey Names Intermountain Healthcare as One of Nation’s Most Innovative Health Systems

Healthcare leaders named Intermountain one of the top providers in the nation for innovation, high-quality care at sustainable costs, and thought leadership

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare leaders from across the country have named Intermountain Healthcare one of the top providers in the nation for innovation, high-quality care at a sustainable cost, and thought leadership.A recent nationwide survey conducted by Reaction Data, a national healthcare research organization, asked 341 healthcare leaders to name the best health systems for innovation, quality care at sustainable costs, and thought leadership.Intermountain Healthcare received the fourth-most mentions across all categories, following the Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Kaiser Permanente. Geisinger Health came in at number five. When the findings were adjusted to account for regional bias, Intermountain rose to number three overall.Intermountain also received the fourth-most mentions for thought leadership and the third-most for quality of care and innovation.“Intermountain Healthcare has a long-standing tradition of innovation guided by our mission to help people live the healthiest lives possible,” said Marc Harrison, MD, Intermountain president and CEO, and attributed the recognition to the ingenuity of Intermountain’s caregivers. “I’m honored to work with the best healthcare professionals who are taking bold and creative approaches to making care accessible for all people at the highest-possible quality and lowest-possible cost.”Recent innovations at Intermountain that have gained national attention include the expansion of telehealth services such as Connect Care, a 24/7 online service that allows patients to receive care from Intermountain caregivers using interactive technology on their smartphones, tablets, and computers.The Intermountain-led Civica Rx — a not-for-profit generic drug manufacturer and distributor — has also garnered praise for its innovative plans to make generic medications more available and affordable in hospitals across the nation. Also, changes in Intermountain’s supply chain have also saved tens of millions of dollars on medical supplies.At the same time, Intermountain is committed to provide charitable care to people who can’t afford to pay for the services they need. Last year, the system provided more than $225.3 million worth of care for 236,446 patients — which averages more than $61,000 in free care provided every day to 647 patients.The survey showed Intermountain's reputation for thought leadership is growing outside of the Intermountain West. For example, Intermountain received the fourth-most mentions for thought leadership, but only 11 percent of responses came from respondents in the western United States. By contrast, the Mayo Clinic received the most mentions for thought leadership, but 35 percent of responses came from health system leaders living inside their service areas.To see the full results of the survey, click here https://www.reactiondata.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Hospital-Brand-Equity-Reaction-Data-2019.pdf Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 23 hospitals, 170 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



