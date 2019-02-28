HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to North Central Indiana

Local business professional, Tony Johnson, brings established home inspection brand to Delphi, Lafayette, Kokomo and Monticello

KOKOMO, IL, USA, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in North Central Indiana owned by Tony Johnson.Johnson brings years of problem solving and professionalism as a former government auditor. His experience working with deadlines and being detail-oriented serves as a solid background to launch a HouseMaster home inspection business.He learned about HouseMaster through both research and networking with current franchise owners and decided that he wanted to help others.“Homebuyers are about to make the biggest purchase of their lives. I understand how this decision can be a daunting one, and I want to be the person who others can trust,” Johnson said. “By giving truthful and unbiased inspections, I know that I can help people make a good, quality choice. I have gained enough experience and knowledge that will allow me to not only work for myself, but also bring the original home inspection brand to my hometown.”A native of Kokomo, Indiana, Johnson is bringing the first and most experienced home inspection brand to his home region. He services Delphi, Kokomo, Lafayette and Monticello. HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re thrilled to have Tony in our franchise family and are excited for what’s in store as he builds his business,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “Tony has just what we’re looking for in a franchise owner: His attention to detail, discipline in his work and willingness to really help others are all tremendous assets as he grows.”For more information, contact Tony Johnson at 765-379-2053 or emailtony.johnson@housemaster.com.About HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 315 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



