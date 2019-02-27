HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to Bellingham, MA

Local business professional, Michael Milham, brings established home inspection brand to the MetroWest area in Massachusetts

BELLINGHAM, MA, USA, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in the MetroWest area of Massachusetts owned by Michael Milham.Milham brings years as a residential builder and commercial construction project manager, as well as a master’s degree in real estate and construction management to his new business. His experience working in the construction industry as well as educating others on architecture and engineering, serves as a solid background to launch a HouseMaster Franchise.He learned about HouseMaster through his own research and encouragement from current franchise owners.“I’d done my research by speaking directly with other HouseMaster owners. I knew that the happiness and contentment I wanted for my family was attainable through business ownership. With my background, I’m able to articulate issues to homebuyers in a very clear and relatable fashion,” Milham said. “Equally important in opening my location is the ability to set my own schedule and make decisions that will best suit my family while growing a successful business.”Milham resides in Bellingham, MA and primarily services the MetroWest area west of Boston and east of Worcester. HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re thrilled to have Michael in our franchise family and are excited for what’s in store as he builds his business,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “Michael is a prime example of what we look for in franchise owners: He is dedicated to quality, he is knowledgeable, and is someone who excels at building relationships with people.”For more information, contact Michael Milham at 508-883-1872 or emailmetrowest@housemaster.comAbout HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 315 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



