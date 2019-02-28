Philadelphia Attorney Reveals Everything You Need to Know About Defective Products in Viral Video

Attorney Stewart Eisenberg

This information makes it easier for any consumer to understand and go through the appropriate channels when seeking compensation for damages.

Safety is the ultimate responsibility of manufacturers and companies that make these products for children.” — Attorney Stewart Eisenberg

PHILADELPHIA, PA , USA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a lot of confusion about product liability lawsuits, including who is at fault and under what circumstances. A Philadelphia attorney cleared the air in a recent video that has over 10,000 views.Attorney Stewart Eisenberg spoke with AskTheLawyers.com™ on the matter, shedding some light on just what a products liability lawsuit is. This information makes it easier for any consumer to understand and go through the appropriate channels when seeking compensation for damages.You can view the interview below. The conversation reviewed everything from the “failure to warn” doctrine to “ assumption of risk” and even “misuse.” This applies to all products, from appliances to children's’ toys. Eisenberg said it best:“Safety is the ultimate responsibility of manufacturers and companies that make these products for children.”It means that manufacturers have a duty to ensure that all their products are safe to use. Therefore in products liability lawsuits, the main focus is all about safety, particularly for children. It doesn’t matter who’s at fault, but rather who’s responsible for the safe design and ultimately the safe use of the product.Eisenberg also addressed potential issues in cases where a consumer assumes a risk in using a product. An example would be a firearm. If you’re injured while using a gun, there’s a reasonable assumption that you know the possibility of injury is there. You therefore won’t likely be successful in filing a products liability lawsuit, unless there is a defect in the gun.Attorney Eisenberg addressed many other issues, such as children’s gifts and toys, plus the possibility that sellers may be responsible if the original manufacturer cannot be determined.It’s always important to consult a qualified attorney, and if you would like to learn more, simply call attorney Stewart Eisenberg at 888-644-4288.

AskTheLawyers.com™ Interview: Products Liability



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.