Russell Horning Supports Fans and Regularly Shares Positive Messages Through Social Media

Russell Horning Backpack Kid

LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russell Horning has created a worldwide phenomenon through his Backpack Kid handle and his quirky, viral-worthy dancing videos. Through his rising fame, however, Russell Horning has been a proactive supporter of charities and outreaches and spreads positive values and messages through his internet following.Still only a teenager, Russell Horning (known to his massive fan base as Backpack Kid) creates dances that take the world by storm. What was initially meant to be a dancing video shared with a small group of friends and family turned into a viral internet sensation backed by some of the biggest celebrities in the music industry. Superstars like Rihanna shared his videos and amplified his recognition. He even earned a personal invitation from pop star Katy Perry to perform alongside her on the Saturday Night Live stage where millions of viewers got a dose of Russell Horning’s iconic dance “the Floss.”His whacky dances have been incorporated into pop culture through memes, video games, television shows and more. Russell Horning has quickly become an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of kids, and he’s mindful to use his fame to spread positive messages and give back to society.Backpack Kid began performing at an early age at the Aurora Theater of Gwinnett County. Today, he continues to support the theatre. However, he keeps plenty busy between his rising fame and his charitable efforts.He’s appeared at underprivileged elementary schools to give impromptu performances and hand out backpacks full of supplies to students. He supports many charities and events (such as the Boys and Girls Club of America) and raises awareness and funds for various organizations, even donating personal belongings to auctions.During the holidays, Russell Horning gathered his friends together to spread a little holiday cheer to those in his community. He and other volunteers surprised families at their homes with gift donations and iconic performances to brighten their day.He’s careful to keep his fans in mind and lend a helping hand to those who truly need it. When one of his “Flossing” fans suffered an injury that eventually led to the amputation of their leg, Backpack Kid Russell Horning wrote to him and sent an autographed photo to show his support. To fans earning distinctions or positive recognition, such as earning the acclaimed Eagle Scout badge.It’s common for Russell Horning to appear on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube to share positive messages with his following. After encouraging fans to give back during the holidays, he shared this message to bring in the New Year:“We got a whole new year ahead of us, so let’s take the opportunity and spread more positivityand stop the negativity––because bad energy won’t help anybody.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.