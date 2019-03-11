Hey Qween! Season 7 Premiere with RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star Bendelacreme
Digital darling Hey Qween! and its successful spin-off Look At Huh are back for Season 7 and it’s going to be epic!.
“I’m so proud of this season of Hey Qween!, "proclaims McGovern. This season’s guests will also include: Carmen Carrera, Alexis Mateo, Jackie Beat and Jasmine Masters to name a few, all of whom slay the Hey Qween! stage with a perfect mix of controversy and kiki.
Drag and LGBT culture have made their way into the mainstream as has HeyQween TV, which had a huge year with a streaming debut on Netflix, multi-season pick ups from OUTTV and awesome Patreon content. ”Everywhere in the world i travel I meet fans of Hey Qween! who tell me how much the show means to them,” Jonny explains, “we can’t wait for even more people to join in on our Hey Qween! party this season”
About Hey Qween TV
Hey QweenTV, a division of Power Media, is the gayest channel you'll ever watch. Every week, host Jonny McGovern and drag diva Lady Red Couture interview amazing LGBTQ+ guests on our fabulous show “Hey Qween!” and the fun continues on “Look At Huh” the show where the guests look at their besties and worsties and spill the “T” Our FABULOUS past guests have included: RuPaul, Jackee Harry, Michelle Visage, Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Detox, Trinity Taylor, Pearl, Farrah Moan, Bob The Drag Queen AND MORE! To learn more about Hey Qween TV visit: https://www.facebook.com/heyqweentv/
Season 7 Preview Trailer
