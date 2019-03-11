Hey Qween! Season 7 Premiere with RuPaul's Drag Race All-Star Bendelacreme

Clockwise from Top Left: Jasmine Masters, Eureka O'Hara, The Vixen and Bendelacreme Lady Red and Jonny McGovern on the set of Hey Qween! Season 7 premieres with Bendelacreme

Digital darling Hey Qween! and its successful spin-off Look At Huh are back for Season 7 and it’s going to be epic!.

Our guests represent all of the letters in the LGBTQ+ rainbow and they are revealing more than ever.” — Jonny McGovern

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hey Qween! Is launching its seventh season on Monday March 11th, 2019 with an exclusive sit down with RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Bendelacreme. Hey Qween! hosted by Jonny McGovern and nicknamed the gayest talk show show of all time has become the quintessential place for the new generation of drag stars to tell their stories. This season on Hey Qween! and sister show Look At Huh, Jonny and side-diva Lady Red Couture get a closer than ever look into the uniquely creative world of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars like Gia Gunn, The Vixen, and Eureka O’Hara.“I’m so proud of this season of Hey Qween!, "proclaims McGovern. This season’s guests will also include: Carmen Carrera, Alexis Mateo, Jackie Beat and Jasmine Masters to name a few, all of whom slay the Hey Qween! stage with a perfect mix of controversy and kiki.Drag and LGBT culture have made their way into the mainstream as has HeyQween TV , which had a huge year with a streaming debut on Netflix, multi-season pick ups from OUTTV and awesome Patreon content. ”Everywhere in the world i travel I meet fans of Hey Qween! who tell me how much the show means to them,” Jonny explains, “we can’t wait for even more people to join in on our Hey Qween! party this season”About Hey Qween TVHey QweenTV, a division of Power Media, is the gayest channel you'll ever watch. Every week, host Jonny McGovern and drag diva Lady Red Couture interview amazing LGBTQ+ guests on our fabulous show “Hey Qween!” and the fun continues on “Look At Huh” the show where the guests look at their besties and worsties and spill the “T” Our FABULOUS past guests have included: RuPaul, Jackee Harry, Michelle Visage, Alaska, Jinkx Monsoon, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Detox, Trinity Taylor, Pearl, Farrah Moan, Bob The Drag Queen AND MORE! To learn more about Hey Qween TV visit: https://www.facebook.com/heyqweentv/

Season 7 Preview Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.