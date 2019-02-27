Airspace Link teams with Michigan Unmanned Aerial Systems Consortium (MUASC) to Bring Autonomous Drones to Michigan.

Airspace Link - AirNet Platform

Michigan is putting in the right programs to become a world leader in commercial drones.

Michigan has always been the leader in mobility, and as vehicle and transportation technologies continue to evolve in new ways, Michigan is determined to lead the way.” — Michael Healander

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airspace Link , a drone airspace management platform for state & local government, today announced that they have teamed with the Michigan Unmanned Aerial Systems Consortium ( MUASC ), Michigan’s only organization performing UAS flight activities under the authority of FAA Test Site Rules. MUASC is a local test site leader, offering numerous services such as Certificate(s) of Waivers/Authorization (COA) for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) in Michigan.“Michigan has always been the leader in mobility, and as vehicle and transportation technologies continue to evolve in new ways, Michigan is determined to lead the way. Teaming with MUASC allows us to test Airspace Link’s routing corridor and drone delivery software platform with drone businesses in a safe environment.” Said Michael Healander, President & CEO of Airspace Link. “We have an ecosystem of partners that can leverage Airspace Link’s platform. MUASC’s authorization for testing operations Beyond-Visual-Line-Of-Sight (BVLOS) for autonomous flights will aid in the execution of drone delivery. MUASC offers a large gamut of options for UAS businesses wishing to perform UAS testing in Michigan.”MUASC is a 501(c) (3) that provides test site infrastructures across Michigan through its partnership with the NuAir Alliance out of Griffiss International Airport, one of seven Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Designated UAS Test Sites. MUASC is continuously working to establish airspace dedicated to research & development, certification, qualification and systems testing for academia, industry and government organizations engaged in next generation technologies to advance mobility. MUASC is a proud partner in shaping the future of innovation.About Airspace Link, Inc.Airspace Link, Inc. is the leading North American provider of State and Local Government drone management solutions. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, Airspace Link supports UAV regulatory systems and unlocks the “last mile” of drone package delivery and beyond line of sight routing corridors. Visit us at airspacelink.com.



