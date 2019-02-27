Neural Network Software Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

Neural Network Software -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Neural Network Software market is expected to grow from $9.54 billion in 2016 to reach $46.43 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 30.1%. Growing adoption of big data, increasing market for predictive analytics, and raising adoption in Internet of Things are the some of the factors bolstering the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, low adoption rate in emerging countries are the restraints hindering the market growth.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) end user contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing financial transactions year on year. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions & companies in this region. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global neural network software market include

Afiniti, Alyuda Research, Llc., GMDH, Llc, Google Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Neural Technologies Limited, Neuralware, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Sap Se, Slagkryssaren Ab, Starmind International Ag, Swiftkey, and Ward Systems Group, Inc.

Software types Covered:

• Analytical Software

• Data Mining and Archiving

• Optimization Software

• Visualization Software

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Applications Covered:

• Financial Forecasting

• Portfolio Management

• Machine Diagnostics

• Fraud Detection

• Process Modeling and Control of Plants

End Users Covered:

• Government and Defense

• Energy and Utilities

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Media

• Retail and eCommerce

• Telecom and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 6 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

