Global Test Management Software | Market 2019 – Synopsis & Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Test Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025" To Its Research Database

Description:-

In 2018, the global Test Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Test Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Test Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

qTest

PractiTest

Zephyr

Test Collab

TestFLO for JIRA

XQual

TestCaseLab

Adaptavist

QACoverage

Plutora Test

Inflectra

Meliora Testlab

aqua

Panaya

Testpad

JunoOne

ReQtest

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Test Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Test Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Test Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Test Management Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Test Management Software Market Size

2.2 Test Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Test Management Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Test Management Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 qTest

12.1.1 qTest Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 qTest Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 qTest Recent Development

12.2 PractiTest

12.2.1 PractiTest Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 PractiTest Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PractiTest Recent Development

12.3 Zephyr

12.3.1 Zephyr Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Zephyr Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Zephyr Recent Development

12.4 Test Collab

12.4.1 Test Collab Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 Test Collab Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Test Collab Recent Development

12.5 TestFLO for JIRA

12.5.1 TestFLO for JIRA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 TestFLO for JIRA Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TestFLO for JIRA Recent Development

12.6 XQual

12.6.1 XQual Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 XQual Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 XQual Recent Development

12.7 TestCaseLab

12.7.1 TestCaseLab Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 TestCaseLab Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TestCaseLab Recent Development

12.8 Adaptavist

12.8.1 Adaptavist Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Test Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Adaptavist Revenue in Test Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Adaptavist Recent Development

Continued......

