Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market is estimated at $302.9 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1776.52 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 34.2% from 2016 to 2022. Need for shift left testing of IoT applications and increasing importance of Devops are fueling the market. However, lack of consistency among standards for interconnectivity and interoperability is inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, advent of software-defined application platform and controllers provides huge growth opportunity for the market in the future.

Amongst Professional Services Type, mobile application testing held the largest market share. Mobile application testing service providers offer both automated and manual mobile application testing to their customers to test both hybrid and native mobile applications. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The growth in this region is attributed to major dominance with sustainable and well-established economies encouraging them to strongly invest in research and development activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility.

Some of the key players in the market include

Happiest Minds Technologies, Novacoast, Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Ixia, Tata Consultancy Services, Apica System, Rapidvalue Solutions, Afour Technologies Pvt Ltd, Saksoft Limited, Beyond Securit, Trustwave Holdings, Praetorian, Smartbear Software, Rapid7 Inc., Infosys Limited and Capgemini S.A.

Service Types Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

o Device Field Testing Services

o Device and Application Management Services

o Business Consulting Services

o Training and Support Services

o Platform Testing Services

o Mobile Application Testing Services

Testing Types Covered:

• Compatibility Testing

• Network Testing

• Functional Testing

• Usability Testing

• Performance Testing

• Security Testing

Applications Covered:

• Smart Healthcare

• Vehicle Telematics

• Capillary Networks Management

• Smart Building and Home Automation

• Smart Manufacturing

• Smart Utilities

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

