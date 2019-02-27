Information Security Consulting Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2022

Information Security Consulting -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Information Security Consulting market is estimated at $15.89 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $30.11 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2016 to 2022. Increasing network attacks and growing complexity in network infrastructure are the key factors driving the market growth. Whereas, high cost for consulting is hindering the market growth. However, increasing demand from emerging economies is opportunity factor for the market players.

Based on security type, network security holds the highest market share owing to increase in cyber attacks on networks in an organisation. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period owing to rise in usage of web and mobile based services demanding for tight information security measures. Small and Medium Enterprises are attracting more towards information security consultants of their organisations making them to move at faster phase during forecast period. North America accounted for the highest market share as compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period because of increasing usage of smartphones and web based applications.

Some of the key players in the market include

Ernst & Young, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture PLC, ATOS SE, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), KPMG, Pricewaterhousecoopers, BAE Systems PLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wipro Limited, Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc., EMC Corporation, Dell SecureWorks, Inc. and Optiv Security Inc.

Security Types Covered:

• Application Security

• Database Security

• Endpoint Security

• Network Security

Deployment Covered:

• On-Premises

• Cloud based

Verticals Covered:

• Aerospace and Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Public Utilities

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation and Logistics

• Other Verticals

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

