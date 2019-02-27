Speciality Fertilizer Market 2018: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Speciality Fertilizer -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speciality Fertilizer Industry

Description

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is expected to reach $13.86 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $24.07 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The plant releases nutrient and ammonia due to evaporation, which considerably multiply the risk of environmental pollution, in order to stop this Speciality fertilizers are used. The growing demand for food and decreasing land are creating challenges for farmers, in order to increase yield per capita they are opting for speciality fertilizers which in turn is fuelling the market growth. High cost of fertilizers and limited storage capacity are restraining the market growth.

Cereals segment among the crop types is estimated to be the fastest growing because of global demand for cereals, which is followed by oilseeds and commercial crops. North America is accounted for the largest share of the Global Specialty fertilizers market, but Asia pacific will be the emerging market led by the dependency of people on agriculture.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/562667-speciality-fertilizer-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Some of the key players in market include

Atlantic Gold Inc., Behn Meyer Group., Agrium Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Inc., Sinochem Group, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A., Tessenderlo Group, The Mosaic Company and Eurochem .

Crop Types Covered:

• Commercial crops

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Cereals

• Turf & Ornamentals

• Oilseeds

• Other Crop Types

Fertilizers Type Covered:

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Granular N and P fertilizers (GNP)

• Monopotassium Phosphate (MKP)

• Phosphoric Acid

• Granular N, P and K fertilizers (GNPK)

• Potassium Chloride

• Potassium Sulfate

• UAN (30%)

• Urea

• Potasasium Nitrate

• Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

• Granular P and K fertilizers (GPK)

• Other Fertilizer Type

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/562667-speciality-fertilizer-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Applications Covered:

• Horticulture

• Fertigation

• Foliar Nutrition

• Aquaculture

• Hydroponics

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=562667

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.