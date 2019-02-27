WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Automatic Emergency Braking Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends Forecasts 2026”.

Automatic Emergency Braking Industry 2019

The worldwide Automatic Emergency Braking Market is anticipated to reach around 72,829 thousand units by 2026. In 2017, the passenger cars dominated the global market, in terms of volume. In 2017, North America accounted for the majority share in the global Automatic Emergency Braking market.

The significant increase in the demand for luxury passenger cars boosts the adoption of AEB systems. The increasing need to improve road safety coupled with introduction of stringent safety regulations has encouraged market players to integrate AEB systems in vehicles. Governments all across the world have mandated stringent safety regulations to reduce road accidents, and improve vehicular safety. The growing demand for passenger vehicles owing to increasing disposable income, and changing lifestyles, coupled with modernization of vehicles support the growth of the Automatic Emergency Braking Market. The increasing development of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, and rising safety concerns among consumers have boosted the adoption of AEB systems. However, high costs of advanced electronic brake systems would restrict the market growth during the forecast period. New emerging markets, and emerging consumer demographics would provide growth opportunities for Automatic Emergency Braking market in the coming years.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global Automatic Emergency Braking market. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety, and modernization of vehicles accelerate the adoption of automatic emergency braking in the region. The high rising living standards and disposable income further increases the demand of luxury automobiles in the region. Development of advanced AEB systems by market players to cater to the safety concerns of consumers and meet the mandates issued by the governments has boosted the Automatic Emergency Braking market growth. Modernization of vehicles, and development of autonomous vehicles would provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The leading companies profiled in the Automatic Emergency Braking market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Daimler AG, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Tesla Motors, Inc., Denso Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, and Mando Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

