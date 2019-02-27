Global Fog Computing Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast upto 2025
fog-computing
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2018, the global Fog Computing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fog Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fog Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco Systems
Dell
Intel Corp
Schneider Electric Software
GE Digital
Toshiba
ARM Holdings
Fujitsu
Prismtech Corporation
Nebbiolo Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Industrial Automation
Transportation & Logistics
Smart Grid
Traffic System
Network Sensors
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fog Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fog Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Fog Computing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fog Computing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Industrial Automation
1.5.3 Transportation & Logistics
1.5.4 Smart Grid
1.5.5 Traffic System
1.5.6 Network Sensors
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Fog Computing Market Size
2.2 Fog Computing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fog Computing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Fog Computing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Fog Computing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fog Computing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Fog Computing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Fog Computing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Fog Computing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Fog Computing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Fog Computing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
