Global PVB Film Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities Forecast 2024

Introduction

Global PVB Film Market

PVB film is a translucent film, which is essentially a thermoplastic resin film, a polymer material is extrude-forming through a polyvinyl butyral resin plasticized by a plasticizer. Appearance is translucent film, no impurities, surface roughness, with a certain roughness and good flexibility, has good adhesion with inorganic glass, has high mechanical strength properties such as transparent, heat, cold, humidity, it is the best adhesive material for the manufacture of laminated safety glass in the current world, while also has a wide range of applications in building walls, recruit awning, window, bank counter, prison probe window, furnaces and various bulletproof glass screen . Because it is made of plastic resin, it has a recyclable processing, re-use characteristic.

PVB resin is the main raw material for the production of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) film. Most polyvinyl butyral (PVB) film manufacturers can produce PVB resin by themselves. Polyvinyl butyral (PVB) films contain standard film and high performance film. Standard film is the main product type, with the share of 87.35% in 2017.

Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films are often applied in automotive industry, building industry, photovoltaic glass.

Automotive industry and Architectural are the main consume aspects with the share of 52.02%% and 42.83% in 2017. Photovoltaic Glass is the emerging application with the share 3.7% then.

The consumption is concentrated in North America, Europe and China, with the share of 24.48%, 26.85% and 28.56%. USA, Germany and China are the main consumption countries in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

The major suppliers are Eastman Chemical, Sekisui Chemicals and Kuraray. Eastman Chemical is the global leader with the production volume of 118.8 K MT in 2017.

The industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for 69.47% share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the PVB Film market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2740 million by 2024, from US$ 2160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PVB Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PVB Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the PVB Film value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Standard Film

High Performance Film

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Architectural

Photovoltaic Glass

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eastman Chemical

DuPont

Sekisui

Kuraray

EVERLAM

ChangChun Group

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Huakai Plastic

Zhejiang Decent Plastic

Rehone Plastic

Tangshan Jichang New Material

Wuhan Honghui New Material

Weifang Liyang New Material

Darui Hengte

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PVB Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PVB Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PVB Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PVB Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PVB Film submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PVB Film Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 PVB Film Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PVB Film Segment by Type

2.2.1 Standard Film

2.2.2 High Performance Film

2.3 PVB Film Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PVB Film Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global PVB Film Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global PVB Film Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 PVB Film Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Architectural

2.4.3 Photovoltaic Glass

2.4.4 Other

2.5 PVB Film Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global PVB Film Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global PVB Film Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global PVB Film Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global PVB Film by Players

3.1 Global PVB Film Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global PVB Film Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global PVB Film Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global PVB Film Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global PVB Film Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

..............

Continued....



