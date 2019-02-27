Drinking Milk Products Market Analysis, Scope, Size, Sales, Overview, Forecast 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

Drinking Milk Products Market Indonesia 2023

Fresh milk saw increasing popularity in recent years, although demand may not have been fully met owing to distribution issues – lack of product affordability and access to fresh milk in larger cities proved to be barriers to stronger growth for fresh milk. As such, manufacturers and retailers focused their efforts on improving accessibility to fresh milk, following rapid urbanisation in Indonesia and increasing purchasing power amongst consumers. Over the forecast period, fresh milk is expected...

Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

On-the-go Consumption and Rising Product Availability Drive Demand for Fresh Milk

Milk Alternatives Gains Popularity Due To Increasingly Health-conscious Consumers

Opportunities for Soy Drinks

Competitive Landscape

Nutrifood Indonesia Registers Rapid Growth, Supported by Hilo

Rising Product Availability in Fresh Milk

A Possible Challenge To Nutrifood Indonesia Over the Forecast Period

Category Data

Executive Summary

Packaged Food in Indonesia Registers Another Positive Performance in 2018

New Launches Boost Development of Several Categories

Indofood Sukses Makmur Remains the Overall Market Leader

Expansion of Distribution Channels Drives Retail Current Value Sales Growth

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Set To Exert Growing Influence Within Packaged Food

Foodservice

Sales To Foodservice

Consumer Foodservice

Category Data

Continued......

