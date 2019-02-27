Drone Software Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

“Drone Software - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics—the tractors and other machines needed—was repurposed from drone software.

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe.

Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Drone Software market will register a 38.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Drone Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Drone Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Open Source

Closed Source

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

7ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Delta Drone

AeroVironment

VIATechnik

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

