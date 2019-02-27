Barry Conchie of Conchie Associates to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data challenges conventions, but if you use data to your support your judgment, you enjoy much better outcomes than if you rely on your intuition alone.

“What I've learned over the years is you don't trust your intuition; it should be the last thing you trust,” says Barry Conchie. “When people say they have a strong feeling about something, it's not that they're wrong, it's that they don't know whether they're right or wrong.”

Barry Conchie is the founder of Conchie Associates, which develops selection assessments for companies looking to hire leaders. Conchie’s background is in cognitive neuroscience and statistical modeling. He applies this same approach to his consulting work, allowing data to tell the story for him.

“We've built probably the strongest predictive tools around human psychology that anyone's ever built,” says Conchie. “We're able to establish a clear clinical predication around high-performing individuals.”

Conchie’s work is different from the personality tests organizations typically use to determine the best candidate for leadership positions. In fact, according to Conchie, there isn't any credible research linking personality to performance.

“There are a lot of successful people, and the one thing they have in common is how different they are from each other,” says Conchie. “So what are the psychological predictors of success in a particular environment? Understanding how people think and act situationally is a critical component in helping people be more effective. We look at all the different areas in which people can be successful, building tools to predict superior performance. If experience is relatively equalized, the only variable is the connection of their innate talents and capabilities to the job being offered. That's where we come in and that's where our measurement begins.”

In addition to their assessments, Conchie Associates also provides direct coaching and advice to executives and offers leadership development programs to enhance the individual performance of CEOs and executives.

CUTV News Radio will feature Barry Conchie in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on February 20th at 5pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Barry Conchie, visit www.conchieassociates.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.