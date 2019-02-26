Leading West Palm Beach Political Agency Cornerstone Solutions Receives 2019 Reed Awards

Cornerstone Solutions Rick Asnani, President of Cornerstone Solutions 2019 Reed Award Winner - Cornerstone Solutions

Recognized for ‘Best Mail Piece’ and ‘Best Web Video’ in the Country

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Solutions , a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, grassroots campaigns and community relations, today announces it has received the Campaign & Elections 2019 Reed Awards for ‘Best Mail Piece’ and ‘Best Web Video’ for its local political candidate campaigns. Cornerstone Solutions was selected out of all campaign entries created and submitted in 2018 across the United States.Representing excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting and political design, the Reed Awards honors top agencies providing innovative campaign assets for its candidates. Award submissions comprise of work created for elections in 2018 from agencies across the country.In addition to the two winning awards, Cornerstone Solutions was also a national finalist in five other categories this year, including: (1) Best Use of Online Targeting for County, Local or Judicial Campaign; (2) Best Web Video Series; (3) Best Mail Piece for Ballot Initiative; (4) Best Mail That Never Saw The Light of Day; and, (5) Best Radio Ad for Public Affairs/Issue Advocacy Campaign or Ballot Initiative.“It is an honor to to be selected as one of the best in politics as finalists and winners. We are honored to receive the prestigious 2019 Reed Awards,” said Rick Asnani, President of Cornerstone Solutions. “Our team is an experienced creative powerhouse continually producing results for our clients with innovative tactics and cutting edge strategy.”Cornerstone Solutions received the following awards for its breakthrough campaigns in the March 2018 West Palm Beach Elections:Best Mail Piece For County, Local Or Judicial Candidate - Non-PartisanBest Web Video - 2 Minutes or Under - Independent/Other CandidateThe winning firms were honored at The Reed Awards Conference in Austin, TX on February 22. A complete list of winners can be reviewed here.About Cornerstone SolutionsCornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 50 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.###



