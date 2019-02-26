REDME HEDDUB THE SOUL SURVIVOR WILL HIT YOU WITH THE TOP TEN SONG MELODIES OF ALL TIMES

REDME HEDDUB WILL RECORD THE 4-K VIDEO HIT SONGS ON MARCH 3RD, STARTING At 7 pm PM TO 9 PM

MISSISSAUGA , ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Location: Toronto, Ontario, NYC CanadaDate: For immediate release February 26, 2019Redme Heddub will be burning up the microphone with the original melodies. The music showcase videotaping will be taking place on March 3rd, 2019 at 5225 Orbitor Drive Unit 3 in the Kalayaan Cultural Community Centre Mississauga East, L4W 4Y8 at Matheson Blvd. All dancers and extras must arrive before 7 pm to sign in or sign-up by sending address e-mail to our website. The first thirty 30 people at the door before 7 pm will receive one Free CD. Redme Heddub rocks you steady with his original songs and the top-ten instrumental melodies of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and to days music. Redme Heddub tracks are available at www.redmeheddub.com Redme is passionate for performing his own style of music and, shine through in the recently released remixed singles titled, “We’re All Alone” and “My Dana,” which now enjoy club and radio play in the US, UK and elsewhere.“My Dana” went to #19 on the Top-50 Indie Urban/Hip Hop/Latin chart on Mar. 16, 2017. “Last Night” went all the way to number 9 on Oct. 1st, 2013.Redme Heddub shines like a star with his own brand of Reggae R&B Rock Pop-Dub styles of music. A multi-instrumentalist, he performs in clubs and theatre productions. His incredible music includes more than 100 songs and five albums with other musicians released.You can purchase “We're All Alone,” “Last Night,” and other singles on CD Baby, I-Tunes, and at www.redmeheddub.com . Redme is renowned in the music industry and is available for live performances.For more information contact management at caston897@gmail.com, log on to www.lennonrecords.com , or text: (416) 948-3459.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.