Tulsa Plumbing Company Announce DIY Energy Saving Tactics for Business and Homeowners Alike

In a joint effort to help homeowners across the region save energy and money, this Tulsa company offer their best advice to help home and business owners alike.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a joint effort to help homeowners across the region save energy and money, Tulsa company Wooten Plumbing offers their best advice to help home and business owners alike.1. Insulation – Estimates suggest at least 15% of the heating a building is lost through incorrectly insulated roofs. Loft insulation is a quick, easy, and affordable and in most cases, it can be done as a DIY activity. Aside from the loft, wall cavities are another critical area of loss. Filling in these cavities can help improve the climate in your home or office, it can relieve the stress on your boiler, alongside saving you money on your heating bills.Another core area of advice where insulation is concerned can be found in the Pipes and Hot Water Tanks. Again, the task is simple to do and does not require professional assistance. Simply fitting a jacket can reduce the loss of heat by as much as 75%. The best advice when looking for suitable jackets is to ensure that it is a minimum of 75mm thick. For both the cold and hot water piping, you can pick up strips of fiberglass or quality pipe insulation pipe for an extremely reasonable cost. Doing this can help the temperature of the water rise and you can turn down the water temperature settings. You will also find the hot water will come through much quicker too, meaning further water saving benefits.2. Boiler Installation – Getting a high-efficiency boiler, such as a combination or condensing boiler can increase the overall heating efficiency by as much as 35%. They will reduce the amount of energy used to heat the water and save you money on your current and future bills. Most new boilers can be expected to last for up to 15 years.3. Ditching Drafts - Even the smallest of gaps around doors and windows can cause up to 20% of the heat in your home or office to be lost. Fill in any gaps to reduce your heating bills, reduce energy wastage, and boost the overall life expectancy of your boiler. Most quality sealant materials are available at a low-cost and can be easily carried out on a DIY basis. Brushes to letterboxes and doors can also produce significant energy conversation benefits.4. Heating Controls - In the majority of modern buildings, the temperature settings are controlled by a thermostat, and it is this which determines how much the boiler is utilized in order to reach the optimum temperatures. A simple reduction of just 1 degree on the thermostat would save around 10% of your energy bills and would be barely noticeable at all in terms of the overall heat.Another quick question you need to ask yourself is if you really need the water temperature to be as hot as it is. If you find yourself using cooler water to even out the temperature in your sink, shower or bath; then you can probably turn the temperature down and further reduce the stress on your boiler and save even more money.Proper heating controls in a home or office can literally pay for themselves within as little as five years. The better the control you have over the heating, the more money you can save, and the more energy efficient your home or office will be.Aside from the above, using a common-sense approach to energy in the home can pay real dividends.• Do not leave doors or windows open• Shut any curtains during the night• Do not place furniture in front of your radiators• Take more showers than baths and only fill the bath halfway• Always turn off your central heating before or when you go to bedMost of the tips provided can be done on a DIY basis and at a low-cost. Implementing any of these energy saving tactics will help to lower your usage and reduce the money you are spending out on your heating bills this year.Looking for a Plumbing Digital Marketing company Find Wooten in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Best Plumber in Tulsa



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.