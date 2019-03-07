Know Your Rights! Have A Heart!

Fair Play Frankness New Non Profit gearing up to help families of homicide!

"Homicides leave families confused and Lacking in any kind of financial support"!” — Deborah McGuire "President"

N MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Play Facts, Launches Sister Non Profit!Fair Play Frankness New Non ProfitN. Myrtle Beach, S.C – Fair Play Frankness website launches. www.fairplayfrankness.org Non-Profit whose goal is to Assist Families of Homicide , is making its way to the Web. The sister to Fair Play Facts, was developed to Support Families going through the havoc and turmoil of Homicide loss.A Non-profit developed with advocacy in mind yet a direction of financial and legal reference for families who suffer through the tragedy of homicide. Homicide's leave families confused and lacking in any kind of financial support, states Deborah McGuire “President”. Most states offer financial help yet some ask that families reimburse and some offer just grief counseling. In any event the families are at the mercy of the Prosecutors office. Fair Play Frankness is positioned with an energetic staff. Rhonda Tayloe Calinda (Secretary) and Linda Wright (Treasurer). Both successful women with an emotional experience in homicide. www.fairplayfrankness.org appreciates any donations as the need of families is evident throughout the USA.Plan of Action;• Families submit request via “contact us” on website.• Requests get confirmed and families get a response within 24 hours.• All cases are verified through case numbers. www.fairplayfrankness.org and www.fairplayfacts.com where developed after Frank McGuire’s killing in 2016. Which through shady Prosecutors & Attorney’s actions, left his widow financially strained, without Advocacy and without legal representation in his homicide. The scenario is currently being explored.



