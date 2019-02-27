Law enforcement microphone eliminates all background noise and protects privacy

Micro sound-booth technology guarantees 100% voice to text accuracy by eliminating all background noise, without anyone overhearing a word you say.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demands for quality, timely and increasingly standardized police incident reporting continue to rise, cumbersome reporting processes can impact productivity, efficiency and officer safety in ever increasing loud and crowded public spaces. Our proprietary voice isolating, micro sound-booth technology ensures a safer and more accurate way to create incident reports and perform other essential tasks—all by voice.

Empower police officers and safety officials to keep up with documentation demands out in public and at the office. Easily integrate Talk Technologies Steno SR, professional-grade private dictation microphone into your documentation workflow, and enable officers to complete documentation requirements privately in real-time by voice—via computer, smartphones and tablets. Coupled with speech recognition software such as Dragon Law Enforcement, it allows you to achieve up to 100% voice to text accuracy in real-time by eliminating all background noise, without anyone overhearing a word you say. Going from your voice to your text document has never been more accurate or private.

About Talk Technologies: Talk Technologies Inc. founded in 1947 designs, manufactures and sells Steno SR to business, industry and institutions around the world. Some of our valued clients include: U.S. Army Inspector General- Pentagon, U.S. Naval Justice Institute, U.S. Coast Guard, National Guard Counter-drug Task Force, Massachusetts Institute of Technology: MIT, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the NYC Department of Education.

Stenomask SR Pro-1- silently transcribing with Dragon 15



