CannabisNews ISBG Announces Commencement of Live Sales of Second CBD Product Line

International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISBG)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTCMASSMEDIA.COM -- International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISBG) (“ISBG” or the “Company”), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce that live sales of its new line of CBD Topicals have commenced. The new products are now available at buyp19.com, the Company’s new e-commerce portal.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d77dc9ee-e259-4541-86ea-9139e702581e The line of topical CBD creams are available for purchase alongside the Company’s already established line of P19 CBD Gummies. The P19 Topicals line currently consists of three different levels of potency: P19 Pain Cream 300MG CBD, P19 Pain Cream 750MG CBD, and P19 Pain Cream 1500MG CBD.All versions feature an all-natural icy/hot, odor-free burst to deeply penetrate sore muscles and joints and deliver premium-quality CBD through the superior bioavailability that comes from the Company’s nano-infusion manufacturing process, achieved in partnership with the team at BioPulse Labs, Inc.“We now have a growing stable of premium quality products in the CBD space doing strong sales,” notes ISBG CEO Terry Williams. “We promised our investors that we would launch our Topicals product on February 22. And that’s exactly what we delivered. We will continue to launch new products over coming weeks, which will put us in position to capitalize on the powerful growth curve set to shape this marketplace in the months and quarters ahead.”Management notes that estimates for growth in the CBD space have been powerfully bolstered by the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill into law, with some firms looking for a jump to well over $20 billion in total CBD sales in North America over the next 3 years – a 10-fold increase from current levels.According to recent research, the Company believes that CBD topical creams are set to become an important resource for consumers seeking relief from a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, inflammation, joint pain, and muscle soreness.“The growth estimates for the CBD space are predicated upon the idea that it is an effective product that very few consumers currently know about or understand,” continues Mr. Williams. “In other words, there is a ton of low-hanging fruit out there. As the wider population becomes more aware of CBD, growth will escalate dramatically. We feel great about our positioning right now, and we will continue to meet with prospective advisory talent as we work to build out our newly established Health and Wellness Division. We are not doing this half way. We plan to be the best of breed in the space.”About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company’s website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).Contact:For Additional Investor Information:International Spirit & Beverage Group, Inc.info@isbg.global



