The Appliances Connection 2019 Presidents' Day Sale is Coming to an End

Act now and save on the finest home goods as the Appliances Connection's 2019 Presidents' Day Sale draws to a close.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is your last chance to save at the Appliances Connection 2019 Presidents’ Day Sale. Appliances Connection is already known nationwide as the home goods retailer with the most competitive pricing. From now until February 28th, our great deals are even better. You can save up to 65% off select products throughout our site. We offer a full range of appliances from reliable brands such as LG, Maytag, Samsung, Bosch, and GE as well as the ultimate in luxury including Sub-Zero/Wolf, La Cornue, Monogram, Bertazzoni, and Thermador. We also carry the finest in furniture from manufacturers such as ACME, Modway, VIG, and Coaster.

For a limited time, double your savings on the following brands: Asko, Bosch, Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, Maytag. Until the end of the February, select items from these manufacturers are in our Double Rebates program.

Remodel your entire kitchen or laundry room during this sale event with our Buy More, Save More program. For qualifying brands (Bosch*, Electrolux, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool), you’ll get instant savings when you bundle appliances. Here’s how it works:

When you buy 2 appliances, save $60.00 instantly.

When you buy 3 appliances, save $150.00 instantly.

When you buy 4 appliances, save $250.00 instantly.

When you buy 5 appliances, save $400.00 instantly.

When you buy 6 or more appliances, save $600.00 instantly.

Having second thoughts as to whether big-ticket purchases are in your budget right now? Appliances Connection can make your decision easier with our credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our Presidents Day Sale, you’ll save even more right off the bat. When you make your first purchase with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase (before taxes and shipping fees).

When you shop with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best home goods at the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, you can be confident that you’re covered.

Don’t miss your opportunity to save during the final days of the Appliances Connection 2019 Presidents’ Day Sale,

*"Buy More, Save More" program does not apply to Bosch Benchmark.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.