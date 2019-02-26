SPO Global Announces Management Update and Announces Plan for New Winery

SPO Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOM)

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Via WWW.OTCMASSMEDIA.COM -- SPO GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: SPOM) , (“SPO” or the “Company”) has announced that Max Boscaino has joined the Company as CEO and a Board Member. Mr. Boscaino will join Saeb Jannoun, the Company’s CIO, on the board, and will replace Stuart Barton, who has resigned both the CEO and Board Position.Mr. Boscaino is a veteran winemaker with 23 years of winery experience. He graduated with a Masters Degree from Studiorum University of Bologna in Enology and Viticulture and an undergraduate degree in Agrarian Biotechnologies. Mr. Boscaino has been instrumental in the success of the Winestream Tampa operations and will apply the same principals and focus to the additional US operations. His extensive knowledge of wines, vineyards, blends and wine preservation techniques will ensure that the wines produced will be of premium quality.In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has identified a location in the Atlanta, Georgia area to open a winery. This location will serve Northern Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The Company anticipates that the winery will be completed by September 2019 and will service and supply the southeastern United States.The Company is also in additional discussions with several other groups regarding additional wineries in other specific geographic regions.According to the Wine Institute, in 2016, 949 million gallons of wine were consumed in the United States. “We view the entry into the kegged wine industry as both an economic and environmentally solid business opportunity. Offering wine in a keg ensures fresh wine throughout, prevents spoilage, waste and eliminates the glass and trash footprint from traditional bottle usage,” stated Max Boscaino, CEO. “In addition, a single keg eliminates 27 bottles, 27 corks and 54 labels – you only pay for the wine!”About SPO GlobalSPO Global, Inc. (“SPO Global” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: SPOM) is a diversified holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in young businesses, and provide financing, advice and guidance to assist them in realizing their potential. A company subsidiary, Wine on Tap, Inc., acquired specific assets of Wine Stream Inc. including key personnel and intellectual property, licensing and franchise rights. The Company has been able to utilize the strategic partnerships and relationships already in place to offer the same high quality products already offered in Florida by Wine Stream. For additional information please email bizdev@wineontap.net or call (404) 416-8066.Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, SPO Global Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.



