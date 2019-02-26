CEO Joseph Botkier Funnels Career Success into FXDD’s Intuitive Trading System

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 15 years, the FXDD trading system has maintained a chief reputation for sophisticated technical infrastructure that’s both powerful and user-friendly. FXDD is able to offer these unique leverages because of the groundwork of Joseph Botkier whose decades-spanning career in international finance has propelled the company to new heights of success.The skill and leadership of Joseph Botkier, CEO of FXDirectDealer (FXDD), empowers FXDD platform users in their individual ventures. Mr. Botkier poured his expertise into the FXDD trading system, ensuring all users benefit from his illustrious career and have an equal chance at success. And because of the groundwork he’s laid, along with his decades of industry insight, Joseph Botkier helps users trade in total confidence.Among many distinctions in his career, Joseph Botkier was recognized as one of the youngest Bank Treasurers in New York City. Early on, he assumed responsibility for Futures and Foreign Currency Dealing at Credito Italiano and was responsible for posting profits each year from 1976 to 1985. His reputation grew and he eventually joined Bank Cariplo of NYC, assuming the role of both First Vice President and Deputy General Manager. Among other lofty responsibilities, he was charged with establishing New York Treasury operations where he traded currencies, derivatives, and money market instruments.Joseph Botkier later went on to develop advanced skills in banking and trade by serving as Executive Vice President and Deputy General Manager of Bank Brussels Lambert, New York. There, he experimented in international markets and furthered his understanding of global trade (which would later be translated into online tools and market data for FXDD users). He continued earning more respected positions and gained wide acclaim as a consultant to leading financial institutions in Central and Eastern Europe.After decades of dedicated work in banking and trade, Mr. Botkier funneled his success into a state-of-the-art trading platform that thousands of users could benefit from. Thanks to his contributions, FXDD users have a range of tools and trading acumen at their disposal to maximize their return on investment.A Knowledgeable and Dedicated Customer Service TeamThe customer service team supporting the FXDD platform echoes Joseph Botkier’s passion and dedication for trading and work diligently to assist users wherever possible. FXDD users can troubleshoot technical issues or ask questions on market data conveniently within the platform.Data Analysis and Industry InsightFXDD users are privileged to have access to global market insight prepared by top-rated analysts that allows them to stay ahead of shifts and trends in various markets. This industry insight (present in big data summaries and user-friendly graphs) gives users the savvy and know-how of Joseph Botkier’s career right from the platform.Access to a Range of MarketsBecause of the professional networks Mr. Botkier built up and his knowledge of many world markets, FXDD allows users to trade in foreign currencies, cryptocurrencies CFDs, energies, indices, stocks, metals and more.In the FXDD platform, users have access to a range of global markets with a sizeable database of industry intel to back up their trading techniques. Thanks to his eminent career, Joseph Botkier has created the most sophisticated, resourceful, and user-friendly trading platform available in international trade.



