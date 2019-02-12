FXDD regulatory environment provides an optimal trading environment for retail investors

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FXDD is an industry-leader in online trading that provides cutting-edge forex tools and resources helping to give users better control of their investments. since its inception, FXDD has put clients protection as its top priority and to this day it remains committed to the cause.Forex trading is a booming market with potential for higher returns on investment. However, as with any other trading market, forex isn’t without its risks. To ease fears and minimize the risk, FXDD Malta falls under regulatory framework which ensures investor funds are segregated and protected such as negative balance protection. FXDD’s clients can trade with a wide range of assets through one of the various trading platforms FXDD offers while accessing intuitive market data and analysis through the educational section on the client’s portal. Clients can invest in global index markets, trade in precious metals (such as gold and platinum), energies, cryptocurrencies CFDs and more.FXDD provides access to the world’s largest market with the support of industry-leading technology and liquidity. Forex trading has a close connection to geopolitical and other macroeconomic events, which provides many opportunities for traders. FXDD clients can trade in 92 available currency asset pairs and diversify their strategic portfolio.For those interested in the company’s trading software but are concerned with the security of their investment, FXDD Malta provides all its retail clients with a few key regulations:Investor Compensation SchemeOne of the biggest concerns retail investors face when looking for a reliable forex trading platform is the regulation and safety of their funds. Thankfully, FXDD Malta falls under regulatory framework which protects their retail investors through the Investor Compensation Scheme administered by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). FXDD Malta Ltd . regularly contributes to this scheme throughout the year, ensuring customer funds are protected even in worst-case scenarios. For instance, if FXDD Malta were to become bankrupt or insolvent, its customers are protected through the initial sign up agreement. FXDD Malta’s customers are eligible for compensation of 90% of their investment (which has a maximum limit of €20,000). For more information about the Investor Compensation Scheme and who is protected, customers can turn to FXDD’ Malta’s knowledgeable and supportive customer service team.Negative Balance ProtectionAs Per ESMA regulation FXDD Malta Ltd. providing clients with the benefit of Negative Balance Protection (NBP). Often, clients may calculate available funds incorrectly and may worry about overspending as a result. The NBP ensures that clients can’t lose more than or exceed the available funds in their account, helping to prevent a negative balance.Segregated Bank AccountsTo avoid the potential of losing funds within a central location, All FXDD clients funds are kept in segregated bank accounts that exist separately from FXDD’s funds.Segregation of funds is a vital feature that retain clients should consider when choosing their retail broker of choice.



