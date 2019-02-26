American Association of Suicidology Releases Social Media and Suicide Content Tipsheet for Parents and Other Adults

It is the goal of AAS and our member experts to provide parents and providers the help they need to make the world safer for youth at risk for suicide.” — AAS

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to recent events surrounding social media and suicide content, the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), in partnership with pediatricians and subject matter experts, has released an easy-to-use tipsheet for parents, health and behavioral health providers, and caregivers. It is the goal of AAS and our member experts to provide parents and providers the help they need to make the world safer for youth at risk for suicide.

“Increasingly, as children live digital lives, they will be at risk of encountering disturbing images of suicide and self-injury. The social media-based platform fixes for this will take some time to achieve. Until that time, it’s the responsibility of parents and clinicians to take an active interest in keeping children safe on digital and social media platforms,” said April Foreman, PhD, Executive Committee Member of the AAS Board. “We hope that as parents and providers take a more active role, that social media platforms will be good community partners and develop the solutions our children need to be safe in the digital spaces they’re likely to visit.”

Social media has its inherent benefits (community, connectedness, and recreation) and disadvantages (potential isolation, sharing age-inappropriate content, and anonymized discrimination) and understanding a child’s use of it can provide adults with the foundation of a strategy for everyday household use. This tipsheet is meant to help as the first step in that process.

AAS and its member subject matter experts are available for consultation and media inquiries upon request.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes suicide as a research discipline, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org and www.aas365.org.



