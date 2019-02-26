Issued by American Association of Suicidology

American Association of Suicidology Releases Social Media and Suicide Content Tipsheet for Parents and Other Adults

It is the goal of AAS and our member experts to provide parents and providers the help they need to make the world safer for youth at risk for suicide.”
AAS

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to recent events surrounding social media and suicide content, the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), in partnership with pediatricians and subject matter experts, has released an easy-to-use tipsheet for parents, health and behavioral health providers, and caregivers. It is the goal of AAS and our member experts to provide parents and providers the help they need to make the world safer for youth at risk for suicide.

“Increasingly, as children live digital lives, they will be at risk of encountering disturbing images of suicide and self-injury. The social media-based platform fixes for this will take some time to achieve. Until that time, it’s the responsibility of parents and clinicians to take an active interest in keeping children safe on digital and social media platforms,” said April Foreman, PhD, Executive Committee Member of the AAS Board. “We hope that as parents and providers take a more active role, that social media platforms will be good community partners and develop the solutions our children need to be safe in the digital spaces they’re likely to visit.”

Social media has its inherent benefits (community, connectedness, and recreation) and disadvantages (potential isolation, sharing age-inappropriate content, and anonymized discrimination) and understanding a child’s use of it can provide adults with the foundation of a strategy for everyday household use. This tipsheet is meant to help as the first step in that process.

AAS and its member subject matter experts are available for consultation and media inquiries upon request.

For the Media: Responsible reporting on suicide, including stories of hope and resilience, can prevent more suicides. Please visit the Suicide Reporting Recommendations for more information.

About AAS: Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes suicide as a research discipline, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention. You can learn more about AAS at www.suicidology.org and www.aas365.org.

About

AAS Mission Statement: To promote the understanding and prevention of suicide and support those who have been affected by it. AAS Vision Statement: We are an inclusive community that envisions a world where people know how to prevent suicide and find hope and healing. We accomplish this mission by directing efforts to: • Advance Suicidology as a science; encouraging, developing and disseminating scholarly work in suicidology. • Encourage the development and application of strategies that reduce the incidence and prevalence of suicidal behaviors. • Compile, develop, evaluate and disseminate accurate information about suicidal behaviors to the public. • Foster the highest possible quality of suicide prevention, intervention and postvention to the public. • Publicize official AAS positions on issues of public policy relating to suicide. • Promote research and training in suicidology. Founded in 1968 by Edwin S. Shneidman, PhD, AAS promotes research, public awareness programs, public education and training for professionals and volunteers. In addition, AAS serves as a national clearinghouse for information on suicide. Learn more about AAS's history. The membership of AAS includes mental health and public health professionals, researchers, suicide prevention and crisis intervention centers, school districts, crisis center volunteers, survivors of suicide loss, attempt survivors, and a variety of lay persons who have in interest in suicide prevention.

