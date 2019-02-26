VACATION RENTAL GROWTH IS EYEWATERING ACCORDING TO LUXURY VILLA EXPERTS – EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

7 Mile Beach luxury villas Cayman Islands Luxury Villa Four Seasons Punta Mita Mexico Atelier Villa Barbados Casablanca Villa Sandy Lane Barbados Maravilla Costa Rica

we are delighted with the rising awareness of the benefits of staying in a vacation rental” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth in the vacation rental business is staggering. This year, the industry is predicted to be worth US$167.9 billion which is almost 70% growth since 2016. In 2016, the industry was worth US$100 billion. According to the VRMA, the US market experienced a 26% growth year on year, and the UK experienced a 48% growth. Millennials are a large part of the growth. This segment alone is predicted to spend 1.4 trillion on all travel by 2020.

So why is there such incredible growth in the vacation rental market? Luxury Villa Experts, Exceptional Villas who are one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world believe it is for the following reasons:

• Staying in a vacation rental is more experiential. Apartments and villas have the same facilities as your own home with living rooms and full kitchens. Consequently, you get to live like a local, shop like a local, go to the local markets and interact with the locals. You get to have a much more rounded cultural experience when you stay in a vacation rental rather than being cocooned in a hotel room.

• Vacation rentals are better valued. When you compare a five-star hotel with a 5-star villa or like with like, vacation rentals are generally considerably less expensive than their hotel equivalent.

• Vacation rentals are ideal for families and larger groups. You get a lot more space, and the whole group get to share the experience. There is a much greater sense of togetherness with villas or condos. Vacation rentals and home are on average 2,000 square feet with some as large as 15,000 square feet. Hotel rooms are generally about 300 to 400 square feet.

• When you stay in a home or vacation rental, you can save a lot of money by having some meals, snacks and drinks and home. The biggest expense of going on holiday is paying for three meals a day plus all the drinks and snacks. You can still go out and experience all the wonderful restaurants in a destination, but you can also save a lot on the in-between costs.

• You get much more privacy.

• Your time is your own when you stay in your own home. You don’t have to work with the hotel's schedule for meal times and housekeeping times.

• In a vacation rental, there is no need to worry about noise from noisy neighbours in the next-door room or people coming home drunk at 3 in the morning.

• Many of the good vacation rentals have facilities such as spas, chefs, housekeepers, fully equipped gymnasiums, cinema rooms and office facilities, so you don’t have to miss out on the luxury hotel facilities. Other vacation rentals have resort facilities such as for the luxury homes in Jumby Bay in Antigua and the beautiful condominiums in Saint Peters Bay in Barbados.

Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said, “we are delighted with the rising awareness of the benefits of staying in a vacation rental”. It is fast becoming the preferred choice of accommodation especially when it comes to stays of 5 nights or more.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing a complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.