Linx International Group to Promote Professional Development at The Security Event 2019

LONDON, LONDON, UK, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linx International Group to Promote Professional Development ThroughTraining and CTSP Registration at The Security Event 2019The Security Event 2019 has announced that the Linx International Group will be at the NEC in Birmingham from 9th – 11th April 2019 to provide installers and integrators with expert professional development advice regarding security, risk management, consultancy and training services, as well as the importance of being CTSP (Certified Technical Security Professional) Registered. The company will also support the event’s education programme by hosting the Linx International Group Education Theatre.Launched in 2017, CTSP is a searchable professional Register that publicly recognises the competency of individuals fulfilling technical roles in the electronic security and fire sectors, including Installation, Maintenance and Commissioning Technicians/Engineers, Auditors and Consultants. The Register is operated by Linx International Group Company Tavcom, and is supported by the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), the Security Systems and Alarms Inspection Board (SSAIB) and Dubai based SIRA.The Linx International Group Education Theatre will deliver a three-day programme, offering practical training tips and guidance for security installers and integrators. Covering current and emerging challenges, specialist seminars will address the most pressing issues facing security teams and engineers to ensure they are equipped to meet the demands of an ever-evolving industry.Each day, CTSP Registrar at the Linx International Group, Kevin Matthews, will present an introduction to the CTSP Register. He states: “Professionals visiting The Security Event are looking to educate themselves about the latest technologies, thinking and practice in the industry and these are exactly the type of people that will benefit from learning about the training offered by the Linx International Group and from becoming CTSP Registered.” He adds: “At the event we will highlight the personal and commercial benefits of having both experience and qualifications acknowledged by a respected independent public Register.”Tristan Norman, Event Director of The Security Event 2019 adds: “It is great to see the Linx International Group join The Security Event. With education being at the core of the show, it is important our visitors are kept up to speed with the latest training available, as well as the opportunity to get CTSP registered. It is an important initiative that is helping to drive and maintain professional standards in the security and fire industries.”The Security Event 2019 takes place from 9th to 11th April at the NEC Birmingham. To register visit: www.thesecurityevent.co.uk For more information about the CTSP visit: www.ctsp.org.uk About Western Business Exhibitions (WBE)The Security Event is organised by Western Business Exhibitions Ltd (WBE), the owners of the highly successful and respected Health & Safety, Facilities Management and Fire Safety events. With our 25 years of experience, WBE have built an unrivalled reputation for delivering incisive, timely and pertinent content across all these disciplines via a portfolio of market leading exhibitions, events, print magazines and digital publishing.About Nineteen GroupWith over 20 years of management experience, Nineteen produces large-scale exhibitions supported by award winning conferences, workshops, master classes, seminars and live demonstration programmes that run alongside. Nineteen is located in Wimbledon, where the company is run by a team of passionate people who care about what they do, love the excitement of live events, and come to work to make a difference. With this in mind, Nineteen tries to push the boundaries with its events in order to successfully deliver a rewarding experience for both exhibitors and visitors.Contact usFor more information, please contact the Western Business Exhibitions team:Tristan Norman, Event DirectorTel: +44 (0)7552 237848Email: tristan@thesecurityevent.co.ukAbout Linx International GroupLinx International Group provide a complete range of security, risk management, consultancy and training services. UK based with offices and training facilities in the USA, EMEA and Asia-Pac, clients range from major corporations, government and law enforcement agencies and high net-worth individuals. Accredited security management and technical training programmes range from entry level through to MSc.Editorial contactGraham ThatcherChief PR LtdTel: +44 (0)7933 673240Email: graham.thatcher@prbychief.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.