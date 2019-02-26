Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Portable Dehumidifier Market 2018: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Portable Dehumidifier -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portable Dehumidifier Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Portable Dehumidifier -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

The global Portable Dehumidifier market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Portable Dehumidifier by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Haier 
Media 
Deye 
Danby 
Frigidaire 
Eurgeen 
Yadu 
LG 
Gree 
Mitsubishi Electric 
De'Longhi 
Songjing 
Kenmore 
Friedrich 
SoleusAir 
Sunpentown 
SEN Electric 
Aprilaire 
Honeywell 
Therma-Stor 

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Mechanical Dehumidifier 
Electronic Dehumidifier 

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
Home 
Hotel 
Others 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Portable Dehumidifier Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Portable Dehumidifier 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Upstream 
1.2.2 Downstream 
1.3 Cost Analysis 
2 Industry Environment 
2.1 Policy 
2.2 Economics 
2.3 Sociology 
2.4 Technology 
3 Portable Dehumidifier Market by Type 
3.1 By Type 
3.1.1 Mechanical Dehumidifier 
3.1.2 Electronic Dehumidifier 
3.2 Market Size 
3.3 Market Forecast 
4 Major Companies List 
4.1 Haier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.2 Media (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.3 Deye (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.4 Danby (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.5 Frigidaire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.6 Eurgeen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.7 Yadu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.8 LG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.9 Gree (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.10 Mitsubishi Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.11 De'Longhi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.12 Songjing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.13 Kenmore (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.14 Friedrich (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.15 SoleusAir (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.16 Sunpentown (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.17 SEN Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.18 Aprilaire (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.19 Honeywell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.20 Therma-Stor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5 Market Competition 
5.1 Company Competition 
5.2 Regional Market by Company 
6 Market Demand 
6.1 Demand Situation 
6.1.1 Demand in Home 
6.1.2 Demand in Hotel 
6.1.3 Demand in Others 
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
6.3 Demand Forecast 
7 Region Operation 
7.1 Regional Production 
7.2 Regional Market 
7.3 by Region 
7.3.1 North America 
7.3.1.1 Overview 
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
7.3.2 Europe 
7.3.2.1 Overview 
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific 
7.3.3.1 Overview 
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
7.3.4 South America 
7.3.4.1 Overview 
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa 
7.3.5.1 Overview 
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) 
7.4 Regional Import & Export 
7.5 Regional Forecast 
8 Marketing & Price 
8.1 Price and Margin 
8.1.1 Price Trends 
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2 Marketing Channel 
9 Research Conclusion

