H.R. 1242 resilience plaque at New York's Brooklyn Bridge Park

A petition to request a plaque at Brooklyn Bridge Park in commemoration of 400th anniversary for first arrival of enslaved Africans in English colonies.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of this year's 400th Anniversary of the first arrival of twelve and odd enslaved Africans in the English colonies at Point Comfort, Virginia in 1619, New York-based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project , Inc. request to place a plaque embedded into a stone at the first steps of Don Victor Mooney when he reached the shores of New York's Brooklyn Bridge. Mooney's five thousand miles transatlantic solo row started from the coast of Africa and took twenty-one months with many challenges. On arrival at Brooklyn Bridge , Don Victor Mooney was welcomed by Rev. Dr. Herbert Daughtry, House of the Lord Church, Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely, Anatolio Ndong Mba, Ambassador for Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations, and a waiting ambulance that took him to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital due to health concerns.Brooklyn born Don Victor Mooney transatlantic row, endured ten years, five boats, four attempts, and three rescues at sea, a first for an African American. His mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing and honor his African ancestors that died during the Middle Passage (a treacherous sea journey during the transatlantic slave trade) and worked on plantations in America's and the Caribbean.H.R. 1242 bill calls for commemorations to mark the 400th anniversary of the first arrival of twelve and odd enslaved Africans in the English colonies at Point Comfort, Virginia in 1619, recognize the resilience of African Americans and their contributions to the United States.Please sign this petition and share with others. See you at the Brooklyn Bridge in September 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.