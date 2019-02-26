Sword GRC announces Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Global Conference dates for 2019
Global Conference Series challenges thinking on critical risk, compliance and governance issues in the enterprise
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Sword GRC’s Global Conference Series have become annual events in the risk manager’s calendar. Our aim is always to provide inspirational, pioneering speakers in their area who raise issues and stimulate discussion about risk and how it permeates every area of our working lives. We also provide a forum to outline our product roadmap and for industry peers to network and share best practice.
“This year we will be setting out the future for the Sword GRC Platform that delivers a varied range of solutions to support better business decisions through a single view of risk. We will present how our Sword GRC Platform provides a consolidated view of risk to enable collaborative working and efficiently address the most critical issues in the enterprise. We hope that the events will stimulate delegates to challenge how they manage governance, risk and compliance for improved business outcomes and competitive advantage.”
For more information, and to register for your place, please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/
