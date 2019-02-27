Debut Blockchain Conference Slated for April 2019 in Austin, Texas

One of America's top tech cities is hosting a new blockchain themed conference that focuses on high level education and intentional collaboration.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Block Builders are hosting their debut blockchain conference this upcoming April 10-13th in Austin, Texas at the Coppertank Event Center. The Global Block Builders are a group of enthusiastic blockchain leaders from a diverse background, joining together for the purpose of high-level education and intentional collaboration.Back in early 2018, the group initially started as the Steem Creators, holding conferences in a couple major cities for the Steem blockchain community. Since then, the blockchain industry at large saw what they were doing and wanted to get their hands involved as well. At that point, the Steem Creators decided to open their arms, inviting other blockchain communities to join in on the conferences.The speaker lineup includes handpicked change agents in the technology arena. Members of the Steemit Inc. corporate team will be attending, along with the founding members of Global Block Builders among other well-known industry leaders. In attendance will be CEO’s and founders of successful online companies sharing their insights on relevant topics to the industry in 2019 and beyond.The Global Block Builders conference in Austin consists of:A kick-off meet and greet networking session3 full days’ worth of prominent speakersVIP access to all days for VIP ticket holdersFun and entertaining night life eventsA recreational closing session for long-term relationship buildingGlobal Block Builders events are engaging, informative, and high-energy. The main goal of each conference is to ensure attendees walk away feeling well-educated and excited to take action once they arrive back home. Many attendees will exit the conference fostering healthy, collaborative relations with other blockchain community members.To find out more information on this conference or to purchase tickets, please visit the official website at https://globalblockbuilders.com or chat within the Global Block Builders Telegram group at https://t.me/globalblockbuilders . To message the team directly, send an email over to cryptosupertramp@gmail.com.

